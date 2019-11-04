Registration open at GBC for spring semester

ELKO – For new and returning students, it’s time to enroll in classes and meet with an advisor to begin planning your success at Great Basin College.

All students can enroll in classes until the first day of class, unless the class is full. Most classes begin Jan. 21.

From registration to declaring a major, the Admission Advising and Career Center is here to assist you every step of the way.

In addition to your education pathway, GBC advisors also assist with finding other college services that will be helpful to you, including financial aid, tuition planning, scholarships, placement testing, career counseling, student housing and more.

To assist you in achieving academic success, the Academic Advising and Career Center advises you to complete the following two steps.

1. Meet with your advisor before you register for classes to ensure you are selecting classes in your degree program.

If you have not yet been advised at GBC, or if you are unsure of the advisement process, contact an academic advisor in Battle Mountain, Elko, Ely, Pahrump and Winnemucca.