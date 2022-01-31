Registration open for GBC driver's ed classes

ELKO -- GBC is offering three online Driver Education courses this spring. Classes start Feb. 9, March 16, and April 20. A summer class is scheduled to begin June 13. Nevada state law currently requires all drivers under age 18 to take a 30-hour driver education course if one is offered within 30 miles of their home.

Driver education can help prevent motor vehicle crashes and improve the skills of young drivers on the road. The Great Basin College driver education course teaches students how to drive safely around large trucks; how to avoid unexpected objects in the road; how to drive through roundabouts; and techniques for driving in adverse weather conditions. The course also addresses how to handle distractions and peer pressure, the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and how to prevent falling asleep at the wheel.

Great Basin College driver education classes provide a solid foundation of the knowledge and skills necessary for teens to become safe drivers. The course fee is $75.

To register for GBC driver education, go to www.campusce.net/gbcnv; email continuing.education@gbcnv.edu; or call 775-327-2380 or 775-327-5300.

In 2019 4,356 people were killed in crashes involving drivers under age 20. Of these fatalities, 1,603 were young drivers. Statistics show that teenagers contribute to and suffer from the consequences of automobile collisions at a disproportionate rate than other drivers. Teens ages 16-19 are nearly three times as likely as drivers age 20 or older to be in a fatal crash.

