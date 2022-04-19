Registration open for Northern Nevada Math competition

SPARKS – The Northern Nevada Math Club Inc (NNVMath), a local 501(c)(3) whose mission is to build a community that develops a math, logic, and problem-solving foundation in children that inspires joy and confidence to discover their potential, will be holding the 2022 State of Nevada Elementary Mathematics Championship on Saturday, April 30. The University of Nevada – Reno (UNR)’s Department of Engineering will be hosting with check-in in the Davidson Math and Science Center (DMSC).

All students in grades 1-12 that live in or attend school in Nevada are eligible to participate. Students who live within a two-hour drive of Reno/Sparks area are required to participate in-person, unless sick or quarantined. Students who live outside the Reno/Sparks area or who are sick or quarantined may participate online. Students with transportation issues should contact Sherry@NNVMath.org for an in-person exemption. Entry fee is $25.

Registration is online and must be completed before April 20, to ensure a testing spot. Registrations after April 20, will only be accepted until any remaining spots are filled. Check-in will begin at 9:20 a.m., first round begins at 10 a.m., and last round is scheduled to end between 12:15 and 12:30. Online participants will also begin at 10 a.m.

Students in-person may organize and submit a team to Sherry@NNVMath.org before April 26, but will be organized onto teams if needed and all in-person students will get to participate in the team round as part of a team.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to top placers of each grade (grades 11 and 12 will be combined). Awards will be presented at the NNVMath Awards Dinner at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, Donald L. Carano Facility, on May 21.

This is the seventh year NNVMath has been holding the State of Nevada Mathematics Championship.

Financial assistance is available. Please contact sherry@nnvmath.org for more information.

More information is available online at https://NNVMath.org. Registration for the 2022 State of Nevada Mathematics Championship is online at https://MyNNVMath.org.

