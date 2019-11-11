Relatives of Biden, Harris, Booker, Bennet at Elko Democratic Party dinner

ELKO – The 2020 election season arrived Saturday with several presidential contenders represented at the Elko County Democratic Party's 2019 Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner.

Four surrogates spoke on behalf of presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Attorney General Aaron Ford delivered the keynote speech, urging the audience to keep Nevada blue in the 2020 elections.

“We need to not be light blue, but dark blue. That's what has to happen," Ford said.

Democrat campaigns for Biden, Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had representatives with information tables during the event’s social hour.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona was the opening speaker for the dinner. He encouraged more campaigns to stop in his town to garner support for their candidates.

“There is a real opportunity for every single campaign to get their candidates here, meet our voters and pick up some delegates,” Corona said.

Other speakers included Clint Koble and Patricia Ackerman, each of whom are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R- Nev., for his seat in November.