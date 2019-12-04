ELKO — For the sixth time in a seven-year span, an Elko steer wrestler will compete against the top-15 in the world.

Dakota Eldridge — after five straight appearances in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — will makes his sixth trip to Sin City.

The 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, four Nevada cowboys qualifying for the event — two fully-accustomed veterans and a pair of first-timers.

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion heeler (2012-2014) an a 10-time WNFR qualifier — will compete in the team roping.

Winnemucca boasts a pair of first-time contestants, saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock and bareback rider Trenten Montero each qualifying for their first WNFRs.

Eldridge’s run of five WNFRs in a row came to a crash, tearing his ACL and other interior knee ligaments during a slack run in July 2018 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.

However, the Badger — Badge, Duck — known by a number of nicknames, rehabbed his knee and has once again showed why he is one of the best bulldoggers on the planet.

Eldridge will enter the 2019 WFNR in 11th place, winning $81,103.11 on the season.

2019 Season Highlights

In total, Eldridge won first place or split the top spot in eight Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events during the year.

His biggest payday came during the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede, totaling $9,614 in earnings at the rodeo.

He won the average with a time of 11.9 seconds on three runs for $4,255 and took first in the second round with a 3.7-second run for $2,836.

Eldridge tied for first in the short-go with a time of 4.1 seconds for $1,166 and placed fourth on his first steer with another 4.1-second effort for another $1,357.

At the Dodge City (Kansas) Roundup, he knocked down $8,780.

Eldridge won the average with a time of 12-flat on three runs for $3,943.

He earned $2,286 for winning the first round in 3.8 seconds, split second in the second round with a 3.9 for $2,114, and tied for fourth with a time of 4.3 seconds in the short-go for another $437.

During the Clovis (California) Rodeo, Eldridge slammed another aggregate title for $3,539 with a time of 22.7 seconds on four runs.

He took second place on his third steer with a time of 4.7 seconds for $1,539.

On his first run, he ranked third with a 5.3 for $846 — finishing second in the final round for $780 on a 5.6-second run.

He won second in the gold medal round of the Days of ‘47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City, raking in $25,000 with a 4.22-second performance.

Eldridge made a habit of making single runs count, winning a number of one-head rodeos.

During the Mountain Valley Stampede, in Heber City, Utah, he picked up $2,961 in four seconds of work.

He needed just 3.4 seconds to rake in $2,017 at the Lynden (Washington) Rodeo.

His first one-steer victory came at the Las Vegas Helldorado Days with a time of 4.1 seconds for $1,946 and added another one-head win at the Ramona (California) Rodeo with another 4.1 for $1,690.

At the Norco (California) Mounted Posse Rodeo, he threw his steer in 4.5 seconds and took home $1,036.

WNFR Outlook

With 10 guys in front of him in the standings, Eldridge likes where he is and his mindset is clear.

“Coming in where I am, I think it’s the perfect spot. There really is nowhere to go but up from here,” he said. “I’m going pedal to the metal the whole time. There is no way you can back off $26,000 a night ($26,230.77 for first) and wait for some freak deal to happen that can take you out of the average ($67,269.77 for first).”

Despite the gunslinger mentality, Eldridge has done remarkably well in the average of past WNFRs, winning the 10-head battle on two occasions in 2015 and once again in 2017 — ranking second in the 2015 PRCA year-end world standings and third in the 2017 PRCA year-end standings.

Eldridge and the rest of the doggers threw the steers Tuesday during a practice session, and he said there are three pretty distinct pens.

“They’re good. There is one pen that is really good, one that is about average and another one that is pretty strong,” he said.

Rusty

When the chute gate cracks, Eldridge will be aboard his rock-star, legendary horse “Rusty.”

While Eldridge is poised to make his sixth WNFR appearance, Rusty — the 20-year-old sorrel gelding raised by the Eldridge family — has competed there seven times.

Eldridge mounted Blake Knowles and Bridger Chambers during the 2018 WNFR as he recovered from his knee injury.

Chambers finished second in the WNFR average and second in the year-end standings with $216,761.68 in earnings, winning $125,583.33 in the 10-day span aboard Rusty’s back — placing in five of 10 rounds.

Knowles placed in two rounds at the 2018 WNFR, winning $77,211.54 aboard Rusty.

For nine rounds of the WNFR, Nick Guy competed on a horse of Tom Lewis’.

As the rodeo progressed, the horse became more and more agitated in the box — reaching the point he reared out into the arena several times with both Guy and Riley Duvall.

Unsure if he could get a clean go at his final steer in Round 10, Guy climbed on Rusty — immediate payoff.

He won the final round with a time of 3.7 seconds, knocking down $26,230.77.

To be exact, the aging but always reliable superstar horse racked up $251,871.79 in earnings during the WNFR — being ridden by three cowboys but only two for the duration of the event.

Follow Live

Cheer on the Nevada talents, favorite cowboys and cowgirls during all 10 rounds of the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 14.

Coverage will air on CBS Sports Network, Channel 221 on DirecTV and Channel 158 on Dish Network, the pre-show kicking off coverage at 6:30 p.m. nightly and the rodeo following at 7 p.m.

Follow the action online at 7 p.m. nightly at ProRodeoTv.com.

Keep up on the nightly results, live scores, video highlights and contestant profiles throughout the duration of the WFNR on the PRCA website at prorodeo.com and on the Wrangler Network at wranglernetwork.com.

