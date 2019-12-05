Americas Gold and Silver Corp. expects to pour the first ounce of gold by the end of this year at the Relief Canyon Mine since the company completed refurbishment of the mine acquired in April of this year.

The Toronto-based company is anticipating production of 90,000 ounces of gold per year and considers the mine “a very high margin project,” with all-in sustaining costs of $800 an ounce, said Jack Perkins of investor relations.

“We’re extremely optimistic about it,” he said.

He said Relief Canyon will be a “game changer” for Americas Gold and Silver, which changed its name from Americas Silver in early September to reflect the gold production from Relief Canyon. Americas Silver became the mine owner when the company bought Pershing Gold.

Perkins said Americas Gold and Silver was able “to ramp up very quickly,” because the processing plant and support facilities already were on site, with Ledcor as the contractor for the pre-production work and for mining at Relief Canyon.

He estimated the Americas workforce should be roughly 60 people, and Ledcor is estimating about 105 employees.

Relief Canyon has a history in the 1980s and 1990s, but there has been no production in years. Lacana Mining bought Relief Canyon from Duval in 1984, and mined for a short time before stopping in 1985. Pegagus Gold bought the mine in 1987 and mined until 1989.

J.D. Welsh and Associates of Reno bought the property from Pegasus in 1993 and Firstgold Corp. took over the site in 1995.

Perkins said Firstgold invested $40 million in 2000 at Relief Canyon, building a state-of-the-art processing plant, but did not lock in resources and the land position. Firstgold went bankrupt before using the plant.

Pershing Gold was next to acquire the site and began developing the gold resources to 650,000 ounces. The company completed consolidation of the land position, did a preliminary assessment and a prefeasibility study, and received permits from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the mine.

BLM issued the record of decision for Relief Canyon in August 2016. The decision authorized up to 622.5 acres of surface disturbance, in addition to the 396.6 acres currently in use.

Perkins said the project needed roughly $38 million in capital, and Pershing Gold started losing share value. Americas bought the company for $50 million, but there was a snag that held up the sale closure. Because Americas Silver was a Canadian company, the project needed a permit from the Fallon Naval Air Station because the mine is within the station’s coverage area.

The delays were mainly caused by the government shutdown, but the deal did close in April of this year, and Americas Silver started off with a $42 million finance package, said Perkins, who had worked for Pershing Gold.

With the financing, Americas Silver was able to “rock and roll” toward the first gold pour, he said, and commercial production should begin in the first quarter of next year.

The estimate of 90,000 ounces a year is for a six-year mine life, but the open pit area is geologically open in three directions for more potential gold resources, Perkins said. The land package of 30,000 acres has only been about 20 percent explored.

Relief Canyon is in Pershing County and abuts Coeur Mining’s Rochester Mine.

A Nov. 1 production update from Americas Gold and Silver reported that redevelopment of the Relief Canyon open pit was moving ahead, and efforts were focused on “pioneering of the ultimate high wall” and initial waste removal from the pit area. Leach pad construction was roughly 90 percent complete.

The report also stated that the primary crusher had been set on its concrete pad and installation was progressing on a crushed ore reclaim tunnel and overland conveyor. Plans called for placing ore on the leach pad by mid-November.

“The third quarter was a busy and successful period for the company,” said Americas President and Chief Executive Officer Darren Blasutti, who said the Relief Canyon construction “significantly advanced toward first gold production this year.”

Americas Gold and Silver has a history of bringing projects in on budget and on schedule, according to Perkins. The company has two silver mines in addition to the Relief Canyon gold mine and expects to produce 2 million ounces of silver a year. The company will begin reporting in gold equivalent ounces in 2020.

One of the silver mines is Galena in Idaho, which has been in production more than 50 years and was acquired by Americas Silver in 2015 from U.S. Silver and Gold. Recently, investor Eric Sprott put in $20 million to become a joint venture partner in Galena.

Sprott owns 8 percent of American Gold and Silver and 40 percent of the Galena joint venture, according to Perkins. Americas Gold will continue as the mine operator.

The other silver mine is Cosala in Mexico, which produced roughly 1 million silver equivalent ounces in the third quarter.

Production for the company in the third quarter totaled 1.34 million silver equivalent ounces, down from 1.4 million in the 2018 quarter mainly because of lower production at Galena in preparation for the recapitalization plan at that mine, according to the report.

