Remains of missing man found near town
0 comments
breaking top story

Remains of missing man found near town

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Creek man reported missing

This notice was posted in September 2017 by the Elko County Sheriff’s office.

 Elko County Sheriff’s Office

ELKO -- The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified human remains located this month near the Elko County 298 Shooting Range as those of William McKnight, who was reported missing by his family in September of 2017.

McKnight was 30 years old when he was reported missing by his mother, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s office. She told officials he left his home in Spring Creek on Aug. 31 with an unidentified female, and he planned to be home that night.

Since the time he was reported missing, several searches for McKnight have been conducted by the sheriff’s office and their search and rescue unit.

On May 5, several cowboys riding near the shooting range located a set of remains. The remains were believed to be those of McKnight and were sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

On Tuesday, the remains were confirmed to be those of McKnight. The sheriff’s office did not say whether foul play was suspected.

“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express their condolences to the family of William McKnight,” stated the department.

+1 
William McKnight

McKnight
0 comments
3
3
1
18
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News