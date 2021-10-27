Remembered Hero

Sgt. Ben Jenkins

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed near Ely in March 2020 while attempting to help a motorist on the side of the highway.

During a memorial service in July 2020, Jenkins’ uncle and former Elko County Commissioner Charlie Myers listed Jenkins‘ many accomplishments, including being an emergency medical technician, a volunteer firefighter and highway patrolman.

“The fondest and proudest memory I have of my nephew, Sgt. Ben Jenkins, was in 2011,” Myers said. “Ben received the Nevada Department of Safety highest award, ‘The Gold Medal of Valor.’ It is presented to officers who perform extraordinary acts of heroism.”

On Feb. 24, 2011, Jenkins responded to a domestic call in Wells where Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy Lenwood Van Natter was shot and critically wounded at the scene. Jenkins and Deputy Mark Hawkins were able to get the deputy into a patrol vehicle, saving his life.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for Jenkins on July 8, 2020.

“The First Lady and I are just as heartbroken today as when we first got word of the loss of Sergeant Jenkins,” wrote Sisolak. “So, on this day, let us again pay tribute to the memory of a great man who dedicated his life to service. A husband, father, grandfather, and veteran who passed doing what he had always done, protecting others. Although the grief felt throughout the state and especially in the Elko community has been immense, we know that his memory will live on in those that he meant so much to.”

