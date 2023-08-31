ELKO — Many Elko natives have gone on to make significant achievements but certainly one of the most successful was Joseph L. Henderson, who was born 120 years ago today and died in 2007 at the age of 104.

Few professionals earn so much respect that their peers collaborate to produce a book in honor of their 75th birthday. Fewer still continue working in their chosen field for another quarter-century, and publish a book after the age of 100.

The family name maintains a presence in Elko by way of the Henderson Bank Building, but Joseph’s fame cast a wider net through his connection with the renowned Swiss psychologist Carl Jung. Walk into any major bookstore today and you will find a copy of “Man and His Symbols,” for which Henderson was asked to write the first chapter (after Jung’s lengthy introduction, of course).

Henderson’s name draws little recognition compared some other figures he was involved with, such as Thornton Wilder, who tutored Henderson in French when they attended prep school in New Jersey; or Jackson Pollock, the abstract expressionist who became his patient before fame struck; or Charles Darwin, whose great-granddaughter Henderson married while earning his medical degree in London.

A Mormon colleague christened Henderson “The Shaman from Elko,” and that was the name chosen for the festschrift written in his honor in 1978. It opens with psychotherapist Gareth Hill’s biographical sketch of Henderson, but the bulk of the publication is a series of essays that most readers will find confusing if not downright abstruse.

Henderson’s accomplishments seem far removed his roots in the pioneer history of northeastern Nevada.

“When I first learned Joe Henderson had been born and raised in Elko, Nevada, I hesitated to mention it to him for fear it would embarrass him,” wrote C. Jess Groesbeck, pointing out that Henderson was associated with more important places, such as Zurich and London. “It seemed to me the town of his birth and early life would be of least importance to him, especially since it was such an obscure place. To my surprise, I found just the opposite was true. He told me his Elko heritage was so significant to him that it came up frequently in his dreams while in analysis with Jung.”

His great-grandfather was Lewis Rice Bradley, an Elko County cattle baron who went on to become Nevada’s second governor. His grandfather was Jefferson Henderson, a Missouri pharmacist whom Bradley met on a wagon train to Stockton, California, before they both moved to Elko. Jefferson had married one of Bradley’s daughters in Missouri, where they gave birth to John Henderson in 1864. Eight years later they returned to Elko briefly, then moved to San Jose and eventually back to Elko.

“Both sides of his family possessed the pioneer spirit of the Old West,” wrote Thomas B. Kirsch in a short biography.

It was during his formative years in Elko that Joseph had his introduction to native culture. “He has often related his early life impression of and contacts with the Indians of the West,” wrote Groesbeck. “He has told of significant dreams involving Indians in his later work and analytical development with Jung.” These early impressions included a native nanny who would look after the Henderson children.

In those days Elko businesses and residences were clustered near the train depot, one of many western stops built along the transcontinental railroad line by 1868. Shoshone Indians still lived in teepees and wickiups scattered along the Humboldt River and on the northern and western edges of town. When Joe was a child, the Henderson bank was in a small building at the corner of Fourth and Commercial streets.

John Henderson did his best to groom young Joseph for a career in banking, just as his father Jefferson had done before him.

“It was a great disappointment to him that I, as his eldest son, had no aptitude for the banking business and no other young man of the family could be found as a successor,” Joseph later wrote. When it became clear that he had no interest in managing money, he was sent off to prep school in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

He then went to Princeton University and eventually connected with Jung’s associates in California. Kirsch would later write that “Henderson was the last living link to a generation who sought analysis with C.G. Jung in Zürich … and who later became analysts themselves.”

He spent most of the 1930s in London. At one point he lived on a dreary street at the edge of town, which puzzled his friends until Joe explained: “Why, because it reminds me of Nevada. … I can look up this vista and visualize the Ruby Mountains in the distance.”

Henderson was introduced to Helena Cornford during a London tea party. They soon married and two years later had a daughter they named Elizabeth.

“While in Zurich, Joe was called home to Elko, Nevada, by an illness of his father’s,” wrote colleague Mary Jo Spencer in an article published in honor of Henderson’s 100th birthday. “While there his aunt invited him to go to the Southwest on a trip to the Indian Country.”

His encounters with Hopi and Navajo tribes during that getaway proved to be the foundation for “another one of his lifelong interests and inner mentors,” Spencer wrote.

Later, during Henderson’s two short years in New York at the end of the 1930s, he would write his first analytic paper, titled “Initiation Rites.” This course of study culminated in the publication of “Thresholds of Initiation” nearly three decades later. The book laments the state of “arrested development” displayed by the youth of the 1960s, and blames a lack of modern rituals marking the transition to adulthood.

He would go on to write more books and articles on topics such as the psychology of popular films like “Easy Rider” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Henderson continued to work past his 100th birthday, and co-wrote “Transformation of the Psyche: The Symbolic Alchemy of the Splendor Solis” along with Dr. Dyane Sherwood. He died on Nov. 17, 2007, two years after he retired from psychiatry.

Henderson was hailed as “the dean of American Jungian analysts for the past 50 years.” His obituary appeared in The New York Times but his death went completely unnoticed in his hometown of Elko, Nevada.