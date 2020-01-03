Reno battalion prepares for deployment to Poland

“With units on three continents, one could say the sun never completely sets on the Nevada National Guard units around the world,” he said.

Lt. Col. David Evans of Reno, the first commander of the 485th Military Police Co., when the unit first stood up in Fallon in 2007, said the mobilization is similar to one the battalion performed on the Sinai Peninsula in 2015-16.

“We're going from 70 personnel to about 600 when we get over there,” he said. “We have five other companies that will fall under us.”

Evans said the companies are from Washington state, Michigan, Illinois and Puerto Rico and another company from Germany.

“Our support will provide subsistence such as water, fuel and ammunition,” Evans added. “We also have a pretty robust maintenance support.”

During the upcoming year, he said the battalion will manage and oversee timely distribution and delivery of supplies. The unit, which is one of two battalions in the 17th Sustainment Brigade, has the following units under its umbrella: 137th Military Police Company, 150th Maintenance Company, 609th Engineer Company and 1859th Transportation Company.