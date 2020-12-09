Reno company selected to manage Ruby View Golf Course

Wackowski said Duncan does all the maintenance at the courses it operates but Ruby View maintenance is “in good hands with Pete.”

Calder said city staff hopes to have a negotiated contract with Duncan Golf to present to the council at its first meeting in January.

Moschetti said he stands by the committee’s decision, with both Duncan and Swing Hard as good candidates, but he had questions about Duncan’s proposal to save $200,000 on maintenance and the company’s proposal to give the city a cut of bar proceeds. He said the city shouldn’t be in the bar business.

Elko’s parks and recreation director, James Wiley, said he was not on the committee but was asked to evaluate the proposals, and “out of the gate I had Duncan as the top pick.” He said he also liked Swing Hard.

Duncan Golf Management “in one form or another” has been operating golf courses in northern Nevada for roughly 40 years and currently owns four golf courses in Nevada: Lakeridge Golf Club and Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno, Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley, and Dayton Valley Golf Club in Dayton, according to the company’s letter to the council.

The company also manages and operates the 36-hole Eagle Valley Golf Courses in Carson City.