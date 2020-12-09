Reno company selected to manage Ruby View Golf Course

ELKO – Duncan Golf Management of Reno will be negotiating a contract with city staff to become the new professional service at Ruby View Golf Course.
Mayor Reece Keener told Scott Wackowski, a vice president and co-owner of Duncan Golf Management, that he was “very impressed with the proposal you submitted. I liked the depth of the management structure that you have, and it looks like a really good fit for our community.”
Wackowski told the council in the virtual meeting that Duncan Golf is “super excited to be a part of the process. We know that we need to earn your trust and loyalty. We will be newcomers to Elko, and we’re prepared for that.”
A selection committee appointed by the council to review four proposals and conduct interviews recommended Duncan in a 3-2 vote, with Swing Hard Inc. of Jackpot as second choice. The committee had input from the golfing community, as well.
City Manager Curtis Calder said the committee spent “quite a bit of time” on the selection effort, and “both firms could do the job,” but he recommended Duncan.
Calder voted for Duncan along with Jan Baum, the city’s financial services director, and Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.
The other two committee members, golfing community representative Wil Moschetti and Ruby View Golf Course Superintendent Pete Dondero, voted for Swing Hard.
The other two proposals came from Virginia-based Antares Golf LLC, formerly Bill Casper Golf LLC; and Illinois-based Kemper Sports. Both large golf management companies were eliminated by the committee before the interview stage.
The city is looking for a replacement for golf pro Brad Martin at Ruby View. Martin told the council last summer he is leaving at the end of this year.
Schmidtlein, who was attending his final meeting as a councilman after eight years on the job, said he was in favor of Swing Hard before the interviews but Duncan then “stood up far above” Swing Hard because Swing Hard doesn’t have enough staff for both Elko and Jackpot.
He said Duncan has been successful in the Reno area, and the committee heard a lot of positive feedback on Duncan, including its youth and women’s programs.
Schmidtlein also said Duncan could become a “turnkey package down the road,” because the company provides golf course maintenance at its other operations.
Support Local Journalism
Councilman Chip Stone expressed concern that the potential of Duncan taking over maintenance would jeopardize the jobs of Dondero and city workers. Calder said maintenance would continue as a city function for at least the first couple of years, but he would like it to be an option for later, including should Dondero retire.
Wackowski said Duncan does all the maintenance at the courses it operates but Ruby View maintenance is “in good hands with Pete.”
Calder said city staff hopes to have a negotiated contract with Duncan Golf to present to the council at its first meeting in January.
Moschetti said he stands by the committee’s decision, with both Duncan and Swing Hard as good candidates, but he had questions about Duncan’s proposal to save $200,000 on maintenance and the company’s proposal to give the city a cut of bar proceeds. He said the city shouldn’t be in the bar business.
Elko’s parks and recreation director, James Wiley, said he was not on the committee but was asked to evaluate the proposals, and “out of the gate I had Duncan as the top pick.” He said he also liked Swing Hard.
Duncan Golf Management “in one form or another” has been operating golf courses in northern Nevada for roughly 40 years and currently owns four golf courses in Nevada: Lakeridge Golf Club and Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno, Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley, and Dayton Valley Golf Club in Dayton, according to the company’s letter to the council.
The company also manages and operates the 36-hole Eagle Valley Golf Courses in Carson City.
TJ Duncan, a vice president and co-owner, wrote that the company “has the philosophy to keep golf affordable and to present a good product. We have built our reputation for running our courses through hard work while keeping in mind that our customers deserve our best effort.”
TJ Duncan played golf professionally before returning to Reno to be part of the family golf business, and he has PGA golf professional status. His father, Thomas Duncan, is company president. He was a golf professional and coach before acquiring golf courses.
Swing Hard’s president, Brent Fleshman, wrote that he has been in golf course management since 1996 and formed Swing Hard in 1999. He managed Terrace Lakes Resort in Garden Valley, Idaho, from 1996 through 2006, when he leased and began operating the Jackpot Golf Club in Elko County.
He wrote that he and his staff “are very good at what we do and would enjoy the challenge of bringing numbers back to levels expected for Ruby View Golf Course.”
Ruby View Golf Course had a $188,967 deficit last year, and Calder told the council last year that there had been a drop in the number of players over the past several years.
Martin Creek Holdings LLC has operated Ruby View under contract with Elko since Jan. 1, 2016, managing the clubhouse and pro shop, food and beverage concessions and golf tournaments, collecting fees for the city, providing lessons in golf and regulating golf play.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.