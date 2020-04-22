Reno man arrested in Elko burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Reno man was arrested Tuesday morning in a northside neighborhood after he was spotted at a vacant house.

According to the Elko Police Department, a worker arrived at the residence at about 11 a.m. to perform some repairs, and a man fled from the home.

“Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect was in the house unlawfully and left suddenly when the worker surprised him,” stated police.

The man was identified as Damien W. Stanton, 21.

When officers arrived on scene they observed Stanton walking through the neighborhood.

He fled on foot and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody by EPD officers.

In addition to stolen firearms magazines, Stanton was in possession of a small amount of suspected heroin and two hypodermic devices, the report stated.

Elko County Jail listed his bail at $23,920.

Love 1 Funny 10 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 7