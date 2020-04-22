Reno man arrested in Elko burglary
0 comments
alert top story

Reno man arrested in Elko burglary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Reno man was arrested Tuesday morning in a northside neighborhood after he was spotted at a vacant house.

According to the Elko Police Department, a worker arrived at the residence at about 11 a.m. to perform some repairs, and a man fled from the home.

“Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect was in the house unlawfully and left suddenly when the worker surprised him,” stated police.

The man was identified as Damien W. Stanton, 21.

When officers arrived on scene they observed Stanton walking through the neighborhood.

He fled on foot and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody by EPD officers.

In addition to stolen firearms magazines, Stanton was in possession of a small amount of suspected heroin and two hypodermic devices, the report stated.

Elko County Jail listed his bail at $23,920.

Damien Stanton
0 comments
1
10
1
1
7

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News