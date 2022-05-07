Rentals tough to find in Elko area

ELKO – Finding an apartment or house to rent in the Elko and Spring Creek areas is hard, with apartment complexes reporting no vacancies and waiting lists — and at the same time, rents have gone up.

“The market is pretty harsh yet,” said Sandy Wakefield of Sandy’s Castles, which manages 264 rental properties. “Prices have come up a little bit” with higher insurance costs, higher taxes and higher power costs, she said. “Single-family stuff is really big.”

She said on an average day the vacancy rate is zero on one-bedroom and five-bedroom places, while the others have an average of a five-day vacancy rate.

Wakefield said rentals that go for more than $2,000 a month take a little longer to rent, and some people looking to rent have a hard time qualifying.

“It’s worth noting that people looking to rent houses generally have lower credit scores than those looking to buy,” she said.

The minimum credit score she allows is 600 out of 850.

Cathy Rich, manager at Parkway Apartments for the past 30 years, said rents “are definitely going up” in Elko, and there are people in “fancy” apartments looking at Parkway to save money, but Parkway is full.

“I don’t have anything available now,” she said, adding that a couple of two-bedroom are coming open but they are already pre-rented, and she is receiving calls for three-bedroom apartments that are being remodeled.

Rich said remodeling projects are slow because of delays in the supply chain, including for cabinets and appliances.

“People are waiting, but there is nothing I can do,” she said.

Rich said Nevada Gold Mines is hiring, and she has applicants from as far away as Las Vegas, South Carolina and Canada.

Parkway, which has 100 units, raised rates earlier this year, so a two-bedroom now rents for $1,075, and larger two-bedroom and three bedrooms rent for $1,150 a month.

Kelly Zornes, manager of Copperwood Apartments, said the complex is full, and “a lot of prospects are coming from out of state. It’s been steady and a long waiting list”

She said some units are coming available, but they have been rented from the waiting list. The complex has 108 units.

“The mines are bringing in so many people,” she said, adding that she has renters who go back and forth from renting to building or buying a house, and Copperwood offers month-to-month rentals for an extra fee for those waiting to get into houses. The complex also offers six-month and one-year leases.

“We try to accommodate what people are looking for,” Zornes said.

She said there has been a rent hike. One-bedrooms rent for $1,155, two-bedrooms, $1,370, and three-bedroom apartments are $1,485 per month.

Zornes also reported that as renters move out, Copperwood is adding washers and dryers.

Ruby Vista, which offers luxury units, is full and the complex raised rates this month because of the market, according to staff.

A two-bedroom, two-bath apartment rents for $1,899 a month, and a three-bedroom, two-bath apartment is $2,199 a month.

At Monte Carlo Apartments, the staff reported there were no vacancies, and rents have gone up. A one-bedroom, one-bath apartment is now $995, a two-bedroom with two baths ranges from $1,040 to $1,180, depending on the apartment size, and three-bedroom apartments start at $1,260 and go up to $1,280.

The complex has 176 units, but 45 of them are under renovation.

At Villas at Riverside, leasing agent Ciera Lupercio said there are “some three bedrooms coming available, but no ones and twos. We have a waiting list, but they are looking for one-bedroom or two-bedroom units. A lot of people are coming from out of town to work at the mines or as contractors.”

Rents have gone up because of the market, Lupercio said. A one-bedroom rents for $1,175 per month, a two-bedroom, $1,425, and a three-bedroom, $1,599.

Lupercio said there is a $25 parking fee per month and a $10 property tax fee per month that is in addition to the rental amount.

A recent FOXBusiness story cited realtor.com to report that the median rent price in the 50 largest metros across the country reached a record high of $1,807.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0