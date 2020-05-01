Reopening rural Nevada: Local governments glad to have more say

Local leaders said Friday they were encouraged that Gov. Steve Sisolak is allowing them more say in reopening businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am glad the governor is pushing this back a little on local governments,” said Eureka County Commission Chairman JJ Goicoechea, who is the rural lead on the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel the governor announced Thursday. He is planning to work over the weekend on surveys that counties are completing to show their readiness.
“We’ve got to do this safely. We’re going to live with this virus for a while,” said the former state veterinarian, who got to know much of the state and develop contacts in that job.
The governor extended stay-at-home orders to May 15, but he allowed certain recreational openings, curb-side delivery for retail sales, and drive-in religious services. He also left the door open to some businesses reopening earlier.
“While the City of Elko is disappointed in the extension, Governor Sisolak’s press conference finally acknowledged that a one-size-fits-all plan will not work for Nevada,” Elko Mayor Reece Keener said Friday.
Sisolak stated in his announcement that “it would be a disservice to the residents and businesses of our state to pretend like Esmeralda County is the same as Nye County or that Clark is the same as Elko. They’re not and that’s okay – and it’s why our response efforts should reflect our regional differences, while still operating under our shared, statewide goal of keeping Nevadans safe and restarting our economy.”
Keener said the city “has reviewed Emergency Directive 016 in relation to previously issued directives. In short, the stay-at-home order is still in effect, but some limitations on outdoor recreation and non-essential businesses have been relaxed,” he said.
Golf courses open
“Specifically, golf courses and tennis courts were allowed to open today (Friday), and some non-essential retail businesses were allowed to resume retail sales through curbside pickup or home delivery. Although the shutdown order has been extended to May 15, 2020, the language in Directive 016 is flexible enough to allow an earlier reopening or extension by the governor,” Keener said in emailed comments.
He said the city continues to participate in the Elko County Recovery Team.
Elko County is turning in its survey to LEAP, said Elko County Commission Chairman Demar Dahl, and the county complies with “everything required for Phase One,” including showing that the local hospital is ready to handle coronavirus cases.
“We don’t have one person in the hospital with coronavirus,” he said.
Elko County’s COVID-19 cases total 15, with no new cases reported since April 27, according to Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam. Two of the three new cases announced on April 27 were people treated in Utah and the third was a new case, he said. Ten of the 15 have recovered, and there was one death in West Wendover.
Dahl said waiting until May 15 is too long to open businesses.
“I don’t know how many calls I’ve had,” he said, where people say two weeks is too long to wait to keep their businesses.
The survey all counties are preparing is separate from the declaration the county commissioners approved Wednesday to send to Sisolak stating that Elko County is meeting all restrictions at the state and federal level and is ready to reopen businesses.
The final version of the declaration sent to the governor Friday says "The state must reopen Elko County businesses or face a grassroots rebellion."
Dahl said the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce was seeing a “steady stream of people” picking up stickers to display at their businesses stating they were in compliance, in the effort to show the governor that Elko County businesses are ready to open.
Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said in a May 1 email that the county “is in contact with the governor, Nevada Association of Counties and other Nevada counties to reopen businesses quickly. We have encouraged local determination with regard to procedures and methods to open businesses and not a one-size-fits-all for the state. The county commission fully supports reopening businesses while balancing public health.”
Marriage Licenses
Stokes also said the County Clerk’s Office is reviewing procedures to provide marriage licenses within the next week or so. The clerk’s office stopped issuing them because of the pandemic.
“They will probably do it by appointment and, of course, with efforts to meet social distancing and health guidelines. They do not need to go back to the commission to start providing the service again,” he said.
Goicoechea said one of the goals of the new LEAP panel is to determine the needs of each of the 17 counties in Nevada, and the surveys being gathered will show where help is needed. He said counties need to be prepared for more cases to limit the spread, including across county lines.
“This is a great opportunity for counties to demonstrate what they can do. It’s time for the counties to shine,” he said.
Goicoechea said he worked with LEAP panel members Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Nevada Association of Counties representative Dagney Stapleton Thursday night on an explanation for counties on what they need for the survey.
“I think we gave them a pretty good outline,” he said.
Goicoechea said the plan is to forward the surveys to the governor by Monday morning.
The questions in the survey include where each county is at in terms of COVID-19 cases, whether they have enough personal protection equipment, how many first responders they have, and their hospital capacities.
Eureka County has had no confirmed COVID-19 cases. One that had been reported turned out to be in another county with a Eureka address, Goicoechea said. Humboldt County is the county he is worried about. Humboldt has 44 cases, with eight new ones over the past week.
Eureka County Board of Commissioners decided on April 29 that county employees can return to their regular job sites rather than work from home beginning May 4, but they must follow sanitation requirements and will still keep exterior doors closed to the public.
Sisolak announced Thursday that LEAP will be a resource for counties as they work through the requirements to reopen the economy that is suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and share them with communities. He contacted Goicoechea about serving.
“Someone had to take the spear and charge ahead,” Goicoechea said Friday, a day after the governor announced the new panel. “I think I have a good relationship with the rural counties.”
The Local Empowerment Advisory Panel includes Kirkpatrick, as the urban lead; Goicoechea as the rural lead; Stapleton; Nevada Department of Business and Industry Director Terry Reynolds; and Michael Brown of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Sisolak stated that LEAP “will consult with business and industry representatives, worker and labor organizations, public health authorities, the Nevada Hospital Association, local government representatives, state legislators and other stakeholders, as needed, to help the state and our counties navigate each of the reopening phases.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.