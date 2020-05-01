Reopening rural Nevada: Local governments glad to have more say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local leaders said Friday they were encouraged that Gov. Steve Sisolak is allowing them more say in reopening businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am glad the governor is pushing this back a little on local governments,” said Eureka County Commission Chairman JJ Goicoechea, who is the rural lead on the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel the governor announced Thursday. He is planning to work over the weekend on surveys that counties are completing to show their readiness.

“We’ve got to do this safely. We’re going to live with this virus for a while,” said the former state veterinarian, who got to know much of the state and develop contacts in that job.

The governor extended stay-at-home orders to May 15, but he allowed certain recreational openings, curb-side delivery for retail sales, and drive-in religious services. He also left the door open to some businesses reopening earlier.

“While the City of Elko is disappointed in the extension, Governor Sisolak’s press conference finally acknowledged that a one-size-fits-all plan will not work for Nevada,” Elko Mayor Reece Keener said Friday.