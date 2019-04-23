ELKO -- The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Road Crew, with the help of contractors, will be working this week on Lamoille Canyon Road, which was damaged last fall during a wildfire that burned more than 9,000 acres.
Workers will be replacing damaged guardrails and culverts and removing rocks and debris from the road.
“The snow in the canyon is starting to melt, and we are excited to get in there and do some work on the road to make it safe again and open for the public,” said Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge district ranger. “We are optimistic that the road will soon be open for everyone to enjoy.”
This winter the Forest Road Crew was able to repair 1.5 miles of guardrail along Lamoille Canyon Road. With additional funding the Forest Service was able to secure from the Intermountain Regional Office, contractors will be hired to provide more resources to get the needed repairs done as quickly and safely as possible.
While the road work is in progress, the Lamoille Canyon Road will remain closed to passenger vehicle traffic approximately four and a half miles above the junction of Lamoille Highway. Recreation activities such as hiking, skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling may be permitted intermittently as construction activities allow. The public is encouraged to use caution while recreating in the area as hazards still exist.
Contact the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Office in Elko for information and updates at 775-738-5171.
