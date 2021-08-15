 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Repeat offender charged with strangulation
0 comments
top story

Repeat offender charged with strangulation

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on charges of domestic violence by strangulation, his eighth incident involving domestic violence this year.

Cody Martin, 39, of Elko was arrested in Carlin at around 5:50 a.m. Aug. 8 for domestic battery by strangulation and domestic violence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carlin Police Chief Kevin McKinney said Martin was arrested for or suspected of domestic violence on Aug. 24, 2020; Nov. 9, 2020; Dec. 22, 2020; Feb. 26, 2021, April 23, 2021; May 31, 2021; July 3, 2021; and the current arrest.

McKinney said the victim reported that Martin held her by the throat. Physical marks on the victim’s neck corroborated the accusation.

The victim has filled out a protective order, said McKinney. "We are doing what we can do and she is doing the right thing."

Bail for Martin was listed at $23,140.

Repeat offender charged with strangulation

Martin
0 comments
0
0
1
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board: 'Masks optional'
Local

School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News