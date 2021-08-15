Repeat offender charged with strangulation

ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on charges of domestic violence by strangulation, his eighth incident involving domestic violence this year.

Cody Martin, 39, of Elko was arrested in Carlin at around 5:50 a.m. Aug. 8 for domestic battery by strangulation and domestic violence.

Carlin Police Chief Kevin McKinney said Martin was arrested for or suspected of domestic violence on Aug. 24, 2020; Nov. 9, 2020; Dec. 22, 2020; Feb. 26, 2021, April 23, 2021; May 31, 2021; July 3, 2021; and the current arrest.

McKinney said the victim reported that Martin held her by the throat. Physical marks on the victim’s neck corroborated the accusation.

The victim has filled out a protective order, said McKinney. "We are doing what we can do and she is doing the right thing."

Bail for Martin was listed at $23,140.

