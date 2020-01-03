Report: Elko County ranks best in state for work benefits
Report: Elko County ranks best in state for work benefits

Workplace benefits
People working in Elko County have the best access to workplace benefits in Nevada, according to a recent study.

Elko County is ranked first out of 10 counties in the state for being the best place for employee benefits, said SmartAsset, an online financial technology company.

The study measured local unemployment rates and living expenses, as well as the percentage of the population in each county that has employer-sponsored health insurance and retirement plans.

With an index score of 61.55, Elko County ranked first ahead of Eureka County, Lander County, Storey County and Humboldt County in the top five.

Douglas County, Washoe County, White Pine County, Lincoln County and Clark County rounded out the top 10.

According to the company’s website, the study was based off data from SmartAssets, the U.S. Census Bureau 2017 American Community Survey, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Kaiser Family Foundation and the National Compensation Survey.

The website offers information on a variety of financial topics, including home buying, taxes, retirement, banking, credit cards and investing.

