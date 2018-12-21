ELKO – The Range 2 Fire that burned thousands of acres in Elko County’s most popular tourist attraction was likely caused by someone shooting at a rock, according to a state fire marshal’s report.
The conclusion contradicts the preliminary assessment of a private investigator hired by the Spring Creek Association’s insurance company.
The fire started on the morning of Sept. 30 just above the Spring Creek shooting range. It spread eastward into Lamoille Canyon where it burned 9,000 acres and destroyed a Lions Club lodge and a private cabin.
Nevada Fire Marshal investigator John Boykin was called to the scene on the following morning. Assisted by officer Joe Rodriguez, he concluded that the fire most likely started below a large, white-faced rock.
“I observed several marks on the face of the rock that were indicative of bullet strikes,” he wrote in an undated Department of Public Safety report.
“I determined these strikes were fresh by comparing their color to that of an area on the same rock that had spalled due to the heat of the fire,” his report continued. “Using a magnet I was able to recover small bullet fragments from below the rock. The fragments were not large enough, nor intact enough, to determine the bullet caliber.
“It is the opinion of this investigator that this fire was most likely started by someone shooting at a rock that was approximately 500 meters from the shooting tables at the Spring Creek rifle range.”
The white-faced rock is visible from all of the shooting tables on the range.
“This is not to say that the bullet could not have been fired from outside of the rifle range from another location,” he added.
The report lists several people interviewed by the agency but no suspects. The investigation remains open at this time.
In October, a fire origin inspector from Las Vegas was hired by the insurance company representing the Spring Creek Association.
SCA General Manager Jessie Bahr said at an Oct. 24 board of directors meeting that the inspector’s early findings stated the blaze did not start within the shooting range, but outside of it.
This is consistent with the state fire marshal’s conclusion, but Bahr also said it appears the fire could have started from another source.
“Anyone may have their own theories,” she said, “but he thinks it is highly unlikely it happened from a bullet.”
According to Bahr, the area around and within the shooting range had been mowed and sprayed to remove brush and vegetation.
“Inside the range there are no fuels, like cheatgrass … and there is a large fire break with a fence that includes the shooting range,” Bahr said. “Both the shooting range and campground have fire breaks.”
Signs are posted to explain the range’s policies and procedures, prohibiting steel core bullets, tracers and exploding targets.
“Many signs also ask users to always keep muzzles pointed down the range; not to cross-range shoot, not to shoot at walls, or anything other than the berms and targets,” Bahr said.
However, she said all of the signs and cautions have not protected facilities at the range, as the trash cans and restrooms are riddled with bullet holes and there are clay remnants and shotgun shells visible on the grounds.
“There are those who are irresponsible with their weapons,” she said.
During their investigation, the Nevada Fire Marshal’s office issued a plea for information from the public that could identify the person responsible for the blaze.
The fire resulted in closure of Lamoille Canyon, which draws thousands of hikers and campers each year. The canyon was reopened for one weekend in order for people to view the damage, then closed again.
Earlier this month the U.S. Forest Service began allowing the public to access the Powerhouse Picnic Area and Talbot Trailhead at the base of the canyon.
