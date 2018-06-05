ELKO – Leadership for the entire state – including rural Nevada – was one of the key points made by Attorney General Adam Laxalt when speaking Monday evening on a Get Out the Vote tour with State Sen. Michael Roberson and Wes Duncan.
The three Republican candidates made an appearance at the Coffee Mug Restaurant on June 4 to encourage voter turnout eight days before the state heads into the primary election. The stop was part of a 28-city tour.
Laxalt is running for governor, Roberson for lieutenant governor and Duncan for attorney general.
“We want to let everyone know we’re going to fight for every square inch of this state,” said Laxalt. “Know we are committed to here as well as the entire state to push and maximize our turnout and support all across Nevada.”
“This is the race that will decide the future of this state,” Laxalt told approximately 50 people gathered in the downtown restaurant. “We’ve seen the two Democratic candidates’ commercials in the last few months, and I think it’s safe to say those values do not represent our values.”
Democratic front-runners for governor are Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak.
Roberson outlined three campaign issues to “highlight what is at stake in 2019 if we don’t have Adam Laxalt.”
Taxpayer-funded abortions, gun restrictions and sanctuary state bills supported by Democrats could likely appear and pass through in the 2019 legislative session, said Roberson, who is chairman of the ballot initiative to prevent sanctuary cities. “So whoever wins these races – especially governor – is going to determine the future of our state.”
Connecting with what rural voter are concerned about and taking it back to Carson City is one of the goals for Duncan, who is running in the primary against Craig Muller.
“The heart of my campaign and other campaigns is to connect with people, look them in the eye and find out what they’re concerned about and what’s on their mind,” Duncan said. “That helps energize us and, hopefully, helps shape policy for us.”
Roberson said the candidates realized the importance of Elko County for the outcome of the race, and he said he believes “Elko can be the difference.”
“Everyone needs to be engaged because this election will have serious consequences, and we have to make them good consequences,” Roberson added.
Duncan also urged voters to reach out and explain to others why they need to participate in the election.
“This is a call to action that you partner with us in this election, that you get people who might not be interested in politics but are interested in the course of the future of this state,” he said.
If elected, Laxalt promised to return to Elko as governor and maintain the relationships he forged as attorney general with local elected officials, community leaders and law enforcement.
“As you know, I’ve personally come to this county many times since I’ve been elected. It’s not just something I do in the campaign,” he said. “This is something I believe in.”
Duncan said the four-stop day that began in Fernley Monday morning and concluded in Elko was “exciting,” as it put his belief in servant leadership for elected officials into practice.
“Leaders are leaders who serve and who are going to be available, look voters in the eye and answer the hard questions,” he said.
Republican voter Sharon Nelson said she spoke with Laxalt and wanted to find out who he supported for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
“We’re very impressed with him,” she said, adding that her husband, Edgar, who is on the Elko County Republican Executive Committee, was unable to attend because of illness. “I appreciate his fighting for the things he stands for, not having sanctuary cities, and not going the liberal way of California,” she said of Laxalt.
The primary election on June 12 will narrow down the choices for several federal and state offices. Laxalt is facing seven challengers in the Republican Party and Roberson is up against four candidates.
