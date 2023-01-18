ELKO – A champion show dog that got loose in Wells on Jan. 6 has been found after wandering the high desert for a week and a half in cold, stormy weather.

“Bumble,” a 3-year-old Berger Picard, has an injured hip and is being cared for at a veterinary clinic in Elko, according to co-owner Donna Beadle of Elko, Minnesota.

The Elko Daily Free Press ran a front-page article about the missing dog on Friday, Jan. 13, a week after he got loose at a truck stop in Wells while being transported from Minnesota to California. Later that day Beadle said she got a call from the daughter of a ranch hand near Wells.

Bumble had been spotted by Juan Solis, who works on the Hooper Ranch just west of Wells near the Beverly Hills exit off Interstate 80. That’s where the dog’s tracks were last seen on Jan. 8.

Beadle, Solis and Jamie Lough of Ladies and the Trap in Boise began setting up traps at a pasture on the ranch but, as with earlier sightings, Bumble evaded his searchers.

Rescued at last: Champion show dog found in sagebrush Donna Beadle of Elko, Minnesota, holds a tired and injured champion show dog on Jan. 17, 2023, after an 11-day search effort.

Beadle wore a borrowed pair of snowshoes and Solis used binoculars to search as they followed Bumble’s tracks through snow and across streams.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, they were searching a spot where animals appeared to have bedded down. That’s when Beadle saw her dog sitting under a sagebrush.

“He growled at me at first,” Beadle said, “because I think he was so disoriented. So I kind of just put my hand out to him and let him smell me.”

She knew “it was now or never, I didn’t want him to bolt and run off,” so she grabbed his beard and put a leash around him. Beadle carried him to safety as Solis drove his truck to the site.

“He’s a hero,” Beadle said, and will receive the reward that was offered. “It was honestly Juan’s persistence and a lot of luck that I stumbled upon him,” she wrote on her Eclipse Kennels Berger Picards Facebook page.

Bumble was very dehydrated and hypoglycemic.

“I don’t think he would’ve had much longer,” Beadle told the Elko Daily.

Rescued at last: Champion show dog found in sagebrush Ranch hand Juan Solis was credited with finding a lost champion show dog west of Wells and helping bring him to safety.

She also thanked others involved in the 11-day search effort, including Nicky Higgins and Christy Shamblin in Wells, Melany Aten from Winnemucca, and co-owner Grace Thomas in California.

“I’m eternally grateful to them and all of you for the incredible support and praying!” she wrote.

Bumble is an AKC champion and “was the number one owner-handled dog last year in AKC,” Beadle said earlier. Initial search efforts included a tracker who used a drone at the Wells airport where he was seen before heading west along I-80.

On Wednesday morning Beadle was awaiting an update on his condition from the veterinary clinic. If needed, she said Bumble may be taken for further care at the University of California, Davis.