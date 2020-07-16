Resident takes spectacular photos of comet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Jim Collyer sent in a couple photos of the Neowise comet this week, as seen from the Elko area.

The bottom image is from Monday morning at Deeth. Antelope Mountain is in the foreground.

The top photo was taken Wednesday evening near the summit on Lamoille Highway about 9:30 p.m., overlooking Elko.

“To see the comet, look directly over Elko in a northwestern direction right after sunset,” he said.

Comet Neowise is the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter-century. It was discovered by NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope in March.

Collyer said the tail does not indicate the direction of travel.

“It does not follow the comet. It's caused by the solar wind and is in the opposite direction from the Sun. Right now, Neowise is moving away from the Sun, so it is moving in the direction of the tail.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1