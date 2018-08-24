ELKO – A wildfire that has burned more than 120,000 acres is threatening ranches, grazing land, livestock, wildlife habitat, and the communities of Owyhee, Mountain City and Wildhorse Estates in northern Elko County.
The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Aug. 17 by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. A shortage of resources, inability to fly air tankers because of heavy smoke, and 40-foot flames hampered firefighting efforts.
Containment was stalled at 20 percent from Wednesday into Fri
Fire management officials explained the problems they have encountered to residents who attended a community information meeting Thursday night in Elko.
“We are seeing and experiencing fire activity that is very active to extreme in the upper elevations,” operations manager Todd Murphy said.
“Whether it’s topography-driven, meaning the fire lines up with this nice, steep incline mixed-conifer fuel type, it will throw 80-plus flame lengths — you know nothing that you can get in the way of or do anything with – you’ve just got to let it burn through.”
The combination of cheatgrass-sagebrush fuel in the lower elevations and mixed conifer-aspen at higher elevations “has been very problematic for this entire fire season, from the Martin Fire to this fire,” he added.
Murphy said when the fire reaches aspen at higher elevations it will slow down the progress, “but eventually it’s just going to continue to chew right through it and then come out the other side …”
Weather conditions were expected to present more problems into the weekend.
“You take the weather, you take the fuel conditions, and you mix the both of those and there’s not a whole lot we can do a lot of times on certain areas of this fire, especially where all of those conditions align,” Murphy said.
A Type II management team was brought in Tuesday, incident commander Sam Hicks told the group. That raised the priority level but air tankers could not be deployed because of smoke, and they had to be released to other fires.
“It’s been so socked in with smoke the planes can’t take off,” Hicks said.
The only flights that have been safe are helicopter bucket drops.
“We’re competing for a lot of resources” from neighboring states, Hicks said. “We have outstanding orders for engines, crews, overheads, all kinds of things. We just can’t get the resources we need.”
Some people in the audience questioned whether the resources at hand were being used wisely, such as being deployed early enough in the day.
“It’s just crazy to me that we’re putting guys out in the heat of the day to fight these things,” one man said.
Hicks replied that the team does not have the resources to run 24-hour shifts, and crews are not expected to enter an area that isn’t safe.
With flames running 20 to 30 feet “we can’t get out there and actively go direct on this stuff,” Hicks said, explaining they have made numerous attempts.
“We are going direct where we can, but our number one priority is firefighter safety,” he said.
He described how a firefighter was injured Wednesday while trying to keep the blaze from crossing Mountain City Highway.
“There was sage about 3 or 4 feet tall and there’s video of numerous fire whirls that come off the hill, slammed across the road, and we had a fireman that was trying to hold the road, and we had a fireman that was burned. He took some burns to his face and his ear. He’s back at camp today.”
One woman asked why the team wasn’t seeking equipment from Newmont, which owns property in the area.
Hicks said requests like that would need to go through the Nevada Division of Forestry.
“It’s heartbreaking being a family member and watching my family’s whole, entire livelihood … die,” she responded. “There’s resources there, and it’s red tape that holds it up.”
The fire comes on the heels of the Martin Fire that burned just to the west of the Sugarloaf Fire. The Martin Fire burned 435,569 acres, making it Nevada’s largest single wildfire in recorded history.
“It’s been a tough season,” Hicks said. “Not just here, everywhere we’ve been.”
