ELKO – A late-night fire call turned out to be a false alarm, but a resident was issued a warning about setting off fireworks.

A fire was reported off Last Chance Road shortly after midnight, possibly started by fireworks. The call was canceled after it was determined that the blaze was a “warming fire” that the resident did not have a permit to start, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Fireworks were also being used, and a warning was issued. Fireworks that create sparks capable of starting a fire are illegal in Nevada.

Thunderstorms delivered a considerable amount of lightning west of Elko overnight but there were no immediate fire reports.

More thunderstorm activity is expect across northeastern Nevada on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong, gusty winds of 40-55 mph and small hail will be possible, with locally severe gusts exceeding 60 mph and large hail with the strongest storm. 

Nevada currently does not have any major fire activity. There have been three fires in California and half a dozen in Arizona in recent days.

