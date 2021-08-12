Resignations rock school district

Teresa Dastrup, who became the board president upon Cooney’s resignation said for the time being “we don’t have a leader right now,” but that operations at Central Office and school sites would continue in preparation for the first day of school which starts Aug. 30.

“We have great people at Central office who are going to carry on the work of the district. Mike will do what he can as deputy and we have administrators continuing the work at their campuses,” Dastrup said.

“We still have directors of elementary and secondary curriculum in place for those who have questions,” she added. “We will press forward until we have a leader.”

Plans changed for superintendent interviews next week, with two meetings canceled. But Dastrup said the board still retains a quorum of five members to interview and select a replacement for Smith and Dr. Michele Robinson who resigned on June 22. Smith was appointed as interim a week later.

To replace the trustees, the school district will advertise for two weeks and then interview the candidates to be appointed by the board.

Appointees will serve until the end of the calendar year and then may reapply for a new appointment to fulfill the trustee’s term until the next election cycle, which is in 2022.