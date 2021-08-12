Resignations rock school district

ELKO – Two school board trustees announced their resignation from the school board Thursday afternoon, along with the interim superintendent stepping back from leadership.
Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler resigned as trustees a few hours apart from each other on Aug. 12.
Additionally on Tuesday, the district received word that interim superintendent Mike Smith “would step back into his role as Deputy Superintendent.”
“The ECSD announces the resignation of two school board members and interim superintendent leadership effective Aug. 12,” stated the school district in a press release issued late Thursday.
Cooney, a former educator who served as board president, was re-elected to a second term in 2020.
A brief email sent to the school district early Thursday afternoon “serves as formal notice of my resignation from the Elko County School District effective immediately. Thank you,” Cooney wrote.
Zieszler, a secondary education instructor at Great Basin College, was elected to his first term as trustee in 2018. He submitted a brief letter of resignation hours after Cooney’s email.
“I regret to inform you that I am resigning my position as trustee effective immediately,” Zieszler wrote.
Teresa Dastrup, who became the board president upon Cooney’s resignation said for the time being “we don’t have a leader right now,” but that operations at Central Office and school sites would continue in preparation for the first day of school which starts Aug. 30.
“We have great people at Central office who are going to carry on the work of the district. Mike will do what he can as deputy and we have administrators continuing the work at their campuses,” Dastrup said.
“We still have directors of elementary and secondary curriculum in place for those who have questions,” she added. “We will press forward until we have a leader.”
Plans changed for superintendent interviews next week, with two meetings canceled. But Dastrup said the board still retains a quorum of five members to interview and select a replacement for Smith and Dr. Michele Robinson who resigned on June 22. Smith was appointed as interim a week later.
To replace the trustees, the school district will advertise for two weeks and then interview the candidates to be appointed by the board.
Appointees will serve until the end of the calendar year and then may reapply for a new appointment to fulfill the trustee’s term until the next election cycle, which is in 2022.
“Based on past board protocol, we advertise for a couple of weeks to give people an opportunity to apply and time to decide if they want to jump into this fire as well,” Dastrup said.
“The school district thanks the trustees and Mr. Smith for their dedication and efforts,” the school district’s statement concluded.
The three resignations come just two days after the trustees approved a reopening plan that left masks optional to students and staff for the upcoming school year.
The nearly four-hour meeting included an hour-and-a-half of public comment. The board also fielded interruptions from audience members as they deliberated portions of the reopening plan, with Zeiszler asking for a point of order twice from Cooney to keep the discussion on track and among trustees.
Cooney also asked the audience to refrain from commenting as the board discussed addendums to the plan.
Thursday’s actions also come after vigorous debate at recent school board meetings from concerned parents, teachers and students regarding mask mandates, vaccine requirements and testing for Covid-19.
Addressing the arguments over state mandates, Dastrup said, she understood “the tough spot” school districts are in regarding the directives from Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state agencies.
She also asked for unity from the public “instead of fighting about everything.”
“It would be great if people stopped attacking the district. That’s not helpful,” Dastrup continued. “The people who are concerned, who are demanding change, they need to address it with the governor because he declares things under emergency directives. That makes it really challenging for not only our district, but the other districts in this state.”