Residents: Canyon closure would affect economy, recreation

The Range 2 Fire in Lamoille Canyon left many slopes bare and destroyed the guardrail along the road.

ELKO – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Road Crew, with the help of contractors, will be constructing a retaining wall next week on Lamoille Canyon Road. The wall will catch debris coming off the burned hillside, making the roadway safer for traffic and recreationists.

The work will take place on the section of road above the Powerhouse Picnic Area.

While the retaining wall work is in progress, the Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed to passenger vehicle traffic above the Powerhouse Picnic Area, approximately three miles from the junction of Lamoille Highway (State Route 227).

Recreation activities such as hiking and biking may be permitted intermittently as construction activities allow. The public is encouraged to use caution while recreating in the area as hazards still exist.

“We appreciate the public’s continued patience as we complete this work,” said Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger. “We are working hard to have the road open to the public by Memorial Day weekend.”

The Nevada Division of Forestry will also begin replanting seedlings in the area burned by the Range 2 Fire, which includes 9,000 acres in and around the Lamoille Canyon area.

“We really want to thank the combined efforts of local volunteers, Friends of the Ruby Mountains, Nevada Department of Wildlife, NDF, Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who collected seeds and raised money for the replanting effort,” said Nicholes.

Contact the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District Office in Elko for information and updates at 775-738-5171.

