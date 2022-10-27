Retired School Employees donations to GBC Foundation top $15,000

ELKO -- In 2005, the Elko County Retired School Employees Association created a scholarship with the Great Basin College Foundation. The Elko County Retired School Employees Scholarship funds full-time students from Elko County as they pursue a bachelor’s degree in Education. The scholarship is awarded in two $500 increments for a total of $1,000 per year.

“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with the Elko County Retired School Employees Association. It’s humbling to see how many students have benefited from their scholarship,” said Hillary Fruge, Associate Director of Development for the Great Basin College Foundation. “With their support our students may not have to worry about the additional cost of books or food, and we are thrilled be able to facilitate getting their generous donations to the students who need them most.”