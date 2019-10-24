ELKO – A felon who has been arrested more than a dozen times over the past 10 years is facing a burglary charge after allegedly writing a bad check for items purchased at an auto parts store, then returning some of the items for a cash refund.
Police did not need to look far to find Paul A. Cowles, 39, when the parts store owner reported the incident. The suspect was already in Elko County Jail on a parole violation.
According to the parts store manager, Cowles wrote a $588.79 check for merchandise on the morning of Sept. 10. He returned to the store that afternoon and was given a refund for $128.51 worth of merchandise.
Cowles reportedly came back four days later and returned more merchandise for a $45.95 refund.
Then he brought a wrench set and a wrench back to the store on Sept. 16. The store manager denied a cash refund for the wrench set but refunded $35.33 for the wrench.
You have free articles remaining.
Then the check came back as being written on a closed bank account.
Cowles told police he wrote the check and thought he had money from his dad coming into the account. He said he returned the parts to the store because he sold the truck that the parts were purchased for, according to a police report.
Besides burglary, Cowles was charged in a separate complaint with issuing a check without sufficient funds and obtaining money, property or labor under false pretenses.
Cowles’ prior arrests include ex-felon in possession of a firearm; possession or use of a deadly weapon or silencer; skipping bail on drug and firearms charges, and meth trafficking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.