Revival: Elko High School band kicks off year with new and old traditions

ELKO – The Elko High School Marching Band is kicking off the school year with Dinner in the Park as they prepare to move into the new Performing Arts Building.
The fundraiser is an annual tradition that serves food and introduces new music by the Pride of Nevada.
But the move into the new Performing Arts Building will spark new traditions for band members as they move out of the old band room, which is steeped in more than four decades of memories, trophies and parade banners.
“There’s a lot of new things going on,” said EHS band director Michael Broyles.
There are 50 marching band members and 110 total members from seventh to 12th grade, including two grades that have not been in the band.
Once the sixth-grade band starts up, Broyles expects another 60 students to join the program. Instrument parent night is scheduled Sept. 14 at the new Performance Center.
“This is a great year to be involved in band, no matter what grade level you’re in,” Broyles said. “Adobe Middle School students are starting as beginners with very little experience.”
The band will travel to Reno, Idaho and Salt Lake City for competitions and perform in upcoming parades. They will also play at the EHS football and volleyball games.
But with the Performing Arts Building opening this school year, “it’s an exciting, fresh start for the band.”
Looking back over the past 18 months, “every program was impacted by Covid-19, every student and every family. The band couldn’t play for a year and a half,” Broyles recalled.
“For us being back and able to play, we’re starting over in a lot of ways, but we’re just thrilled to do what we would normally do in any given year,” he said. “It’s a revival of sorts.”
Broyles said hearing the school song played on campus during band camp a few weeks ago was an emotional experience for him and the band members.
“Hearing the school song for the first time on this campus in a year and a half was magical,” he said. “It brought a tear to my eye and all the students playing it. Since we shut down in March 2020, we haven’t been able to play the school song on this campus since then. It was very special for everybody, and we’re excited to support our athletics programs in the fall.”
Dinner in the Park returns for an encore
Steak and hot dogs are on the menu Sept. 2 at the Elko City Park, starting at 4 p.m. and running until 7 p.m.
Guests will see a live performance by the band and there will be “a lot of new music to hear at Dinner in the Park.”
“We’re doing a show, Time After Time, this year which includes music about clocks, time and features the popular song 'Time After Time' by Cindy Lauper,” Broyles said.
“We’ll also be playing some of our parade music. Our traditional ‘Ghost Riders in the Sky,’ a new western song, ‘Cheyenne,’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Black or White’ which is something we’ve never done.”
The meal includes a New York steak with baked potato, salad with dressing, a roll, dessert and a drink provided by the Star Hotel.
One change is the dessert auction is being replaced with donations due to Covid concerns, Broyles said.
Individual tickets are $20, and a family ticket is $50 for two steak dinners and two kid’s meals.
The kid’s meal “is something new we’re offering,” Broyles said. Each meal includes a hot dog, chips, a cookie and a drink. There will be the option to add kid’s meals for an additional $5 at the park.
Tickets can be purchased by individual band members until Monday. Bonanza Produce, Elko Broadcasting, Stone Craft Jewelers, and First Presbyterian Church are also selling tickets.
The timing of the Dinner coincides with the Country Music Fest at the Elko County Fairgrounds that starts at 6:30 p.m. with music by Cort Carpenter and Parmalee.
“We’re hoping to hit some of that crowd that’s looking to eat dinner before going to that big concert,” Broyles said.
Performing Arts Building
Broyles said construction workers are applying some finishing touches on the new Performing Arts Building before the school year starts.
The auditorium is scheduled to be finished in November, but the rest of the building is getting ready to house the band, Choraliers and drama departments of Elko High School.
There is rehearsal and storage space for all departments, offices for the band, Choralier and orchestra directors, and a music library.
Dedicated classes for percussion band and an auxiliary band for color guard will start this year. “They have their own class period to focus on their things aside from what the rest of the band is working on,” Broyles explained. “We have the space to spread out and do those things.”
Once the auditorium is completed, Broyles said it would serve multiple purposes, such as bringing in elementary schoolchildren to watch the band, drumline and color guard perform during Music in Our Schools Month in March.
“They would see the theater productions and band concerts in an auditorium space rather than in a gymnasium where there are distractions,” he said.
Located in the former gymnastics room of EHS’s Old Gym, the band room has been the home to the Band of Indians for about four decades, creating memories for hundreds of alumni.
Broyles said the new band room would incorporate items “to honor the tradition of the old space and the bands of the past.”
“We have the opportunity to start a lot of things and reidentify ourselves, but we have a sign that says ‘Home of the Pride of Nevada.’ We want kids to feel like this is their space, and they can be creative, make mistakes, and grow together and learn.”
The band mantra “You Gotta Wanta” comes from former Band Director Walt Lovell. “We’ll bring that over and display that proudly in the new space as well. A lot of the traditional things will be there, even though it will be in a different space. But a lot of good things will come out of that new space as well.”
One of those things is bringing together the music and drama departments under one roof. Each will have rehearsal and practice space and share a music library.
Karen Rogers, Director of Choirs and the EHS Choraliers, expects the new classroom space to “double or triple the size of the choirs based on the size of the new room.
The Senior Building has housed the Choraliers since 1968 but was cramped, Rogers explained. “Students would be door-to-door in four to five rows to fit everyone in the old classroom.”
Rogers said enrollment is “strong” for the upcoming year, and the guitar program that she also directs “has record-high enrollment.”
The Performing Arts building is “a phenomenal addition to the Elko High School campus, as well as to the entire community,” Rogers said. “We are so excited and grateful to have this beautiful state-of-the-art rehearsal and performance facility.”
Having offices and classrooms connected will bring more collaboration among the music departments, Broyles said. One example was to schedule the strings orchestra and jazz band classes at the same time.
“The hope is that we can combine the wind students from jazz band and the strings to start doing some symphony orchestra music,” he explained.
There are possibilities for teaching stage production, too.
“The technology of this space is going to be phenomenal,” Broyles added. “We’re hoping to offer some sort of theater technology class.”
The school will use the auditorium for student assemblies, faculty meetings, Triple E and scholarship and award nights.
“It’s going to be well used and probably be booked 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” Broyles said.
Plans are in the works to make the Performing Arts Building available to the entire community. This includes bringing the Elko Community Orchestra to rehearse and perform in the auditorium, and other groups.
“We’re going to be working with the Elko Community Concert Association closely to host some of their performances,” Broyles said. “Hopefully, that gets more of our students to attend those events as well.”
In the fall, Broyles hopes to host the Northeastern Nevada Honor Choir and has plans for the Small Schools All-State in the spring.
“We’ve put in a bid to host the full All-State in a few years, and we’ll see where that goes, but we want to bring that back to Elko. Having that space available to us helps us put together a strong bid,” he said.
It’s been about 50 years since Elko High School had a dedicated assembly hall on its campus. It once hosted school plays, functions and community events before it burned down.
‘The automotive shop was underneath, and that’s where the fire started,” Broyles said. “The plan to build this isn’t new. It’s been on the books for 50 years. It’s just the time it came to fruition.”
Broyles thanked former board trustee Jim Cooney for being “instrumental in bringing it back up. It’s been brought up multiple times and pushed aside.”
“We’re so thankful to the people who helped to make it a reality for not only for us, but our students and the past students who fought for it as well,” Broyles added.
Broyles said the community is invited to all events to “enjoy it as much as the students do.”
“We have grand visions of doing large-scale productions and things we’ve never been able to do in the past,” Broyles said. “I guarantee it’s going to be different than anything you’ve seen from Elko High School. It’s going to elevate all of our programs.”
A grand opening ceremony is planned for November once the entire building is complete.
