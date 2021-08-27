Revival: Elko High School band kicks off year with new and old traditions

Located in the former gymnastics room of EHS’s Old Gym, the band room has been the home to the Band of Indians for about four decades, creating memories for hundreds of alumni.

Broyles said the new band room would incorporate items “to honor the tradition of the old space and the bands of the past.”

“We have the opportunity to start a lot of things and reidentify ourselves, but we have a sign that says ‘Home of the Pride of Nevada.’ We want kids to feel like this is their space, and they can be creative, make mistakes, and grow together and learn.”

The band mantra “You Gotta Wanta” comes from former Band Director Walt Lovell. “We’ll bring that over and display that proudly in the new space as well. A lot of the traditional things will be there, even though it will be in a different space. But a lot of good things will come out of that new space as well.”

One of those things is bringing together the music and drama departments under one roof. Each will have rehearsal and practice space and share a music library.

Karen Rogers, Director of Choirs and the EHS Choraliers, expects the new classroom space to “double or triple the size of the choirs based on the size of the new room.