Reward offered for local break-in

ELKO — On or about Tuesday, July 27, 2020; Terrace at Ruby View, our local nonprofit organization that provides nutritious meals to our senior citizen community, was broken into and robbed of much needed supplies that are used for the elderly community in Northern Nevada.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all persons responsible for this senseless and heinous crime. Please contact The Terrace at Ruby View located at 1795 Ruby View Drive, or call 775-738-3030 with any information.
