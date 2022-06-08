Rewards offered for finding two young men last seen in Elko County

ELKO – Two 19-year-olds from surrounding states remain missing in separate cases being investigated by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Rounds, 19, was reported missing from Lucin, Utah, on May 25. Aidan Clune of Sonoma County, California has been missing since April 27.

The sheriff’s office posted an update Wednesday on the Rounds case, expressing appreciation for the outreach from the community with tips and questions. “The men and women of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office are parents as well, and we understand the passion of Dylan’s family in wanting this case solved as soon as possible.”

Rounds was last seen at a bar in Montello, a remote Elko County community about 30 miles west of Lucin in Box Elder County, Utah, according to Fox 13 News in Salt Lake City. The station reported that his boots were found five miles west of his camper, and both the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department and Weber County Search and Rescue searched the area last week.

Family members in Idaho have offered a $20,000 reward in the case, Fox 13 reported. Rounds is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Elko sheriff’s office advises the public to contact the Box Elder sheriff’s office if they have any information about Rounds’ whereabouts.

“We are in direct communication with Box Elder County and are diligently working for a resolution on this case,” the statement said.

Their investigation began while another missing person case remained unsolved.

Aidan Clune traveled from California to Utah on April 26, then drove back to Nevada and drove south on U.S. Highway 93 the following day. He parked his pickup truck on the shoulder and wandered into the remote area about 10 miles north of Currie.

Searchers from multiple agencies and volunteers combed a wide area of southern Elko County for more than three weeks before suspending the effort.

“We will continue the investigation into his disappearance until the case is solved,” the sheriff’s office said on May 24.

Clune’s mother has been raising money for a reward, according to the Sonoma Index-Tribune. The fund had topped $8,000 as of Wednesday, according to the Bring Aidan Clune Home page on gofundme.com.

Clune has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

