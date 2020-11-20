Rewrite: News from past issues

Tonight a wedding will be held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Irland of Trail creek in the northern part of the county, near Mountain City, when their daughter, Mable, will become the bride of Hugh Bieroth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Bieroth of Rowland. The groom was in town yesterday to get a marriage license, and immediately started on the return journey as the roads are in a frightful condition, and the trip which would ordinarily take four hours, required more than ten hours. The Irland home is one of the largest in the northern part of the county and is modern in every way. He has thirteen bedrooms on the upper floor and the lower rooms are fitted so as to be readily changed into sleeping apartments, and one of the big rooms is fitted for a dancing room with hardwood floors, and his place is the central gathering place in that part of the county, the hospitality of Mr. and Mrs. Irland being known far and wide. This is the first marriage of any of Mr. Irland’s children and he is planning a fitting celebration, and every man, woman and child for miles and miles around will be on hand to dance and felicitate the newlyweds.