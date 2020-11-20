Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 16, 1895: Ostreicher & Mayer continue to make improvements at the Depot Hotel. The latest is new cushions, covers and balls for the billiard tables, and a new music stand for the hall.
Work on the high school building has stopped. Some disagreement in regard to the quality of the bricks. The trustees of the high school have rented the Mayhugh building and the desks and seats will be moved from Freeman Hall to that place today.
100 YEARS AGO
November 17, 1920: It was brought out at the smoker last evening by the retail merchants association at the Mayer, that the stockmen of Elko county object to the proposal of the members of the fish and game club that a carload of elk be shipped to Elko county and turned out on the forest range, on the grounds that the range is already overstocked and that there is no room for any large game animals.
November 18, 1920: At the annual meeting of the Elko County Farm Bureau held in the court house yesterday forenoon, the delegates elected the following officers for the ensuing year: President – E.C. Riddell of Starr Valley, Board of Directors – W.E. Mason, of Elko, S.M. Woolf of Metropolis, Mrs. W.J. Smiley of Starr Valley, Mrs. C.H. Reinkin of Lamoille. Following the election J.C. Lambert of Metropolis addressed the meeting and told of the work which had been done in that district last season. By the united efforts of the residents of Metropolis, directed by the federal officials, they had practically eradicated that great scourge, the ground squirrel, which for years has made the raising of crops an utter impossibility, but that he felt that fully 95 per cent of the squirrels had been killed by a systematic poisoning campaign, and good crops were raised there this year.
Tonight a wedding will be held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Irland of Trail creek in the northern part of the county, near Mountain City, when their daughter, Mable, will become the bride of Hugh Bieroth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Bieroth of Rowland. The groom was in town yesterday to get a marriage license, and immediately started on the return journey as the roads are in a frightful condition, and the trip which would ordinarily take four hours, required more than ten hours. The Irland home is one of the largest in the northern part of the county and is modern in every way. He has thirteen bedrooms on the upper floor and the lower rooms are fitted so as to be readily changed into sleeping apartments, and one of the big rooms is fitted for a dancing room with hardwood floors, and his place is the central gathering place in that part of the county, the hospitality of Mr. and Mrs. Irland being known far and wide. This is the first marriage of any of Mr. Irland’s children and he is planning a fitting celebration, and every man, woman and child for miles and miles around will be on hand to dance and felicitate the newlyweds.
75 YEARS AGO
November 19, 1945: George W. Smith of Ruby Valley was re-elected president of the Nevada State Cattle Association here Saturday. Other officers elected were as follows: Russel Weeks, first vice-president; E.C. Murphy, Jr., second vice-president; C.A. Sewell, secretary and treasurer. Members selected for the advisory board were as follows: Ernest Clawson, Hugh Bieroth, Elmer Hill, Hillary Barnes, George Ralph, Ervin Vaughan, Russel Weeks, George Smith, W.B. Wright, H.A. Dewar, John Eacret, C.A. Sewell, Howard Doyle, Walter Gilmer, Ralph Smith, George Banks, W.H. Blair, Edward Friendly, C.K. Jackson, Jr., E.C. Murphy, Jr., C.S. Howard, Fritz Neiddenreip, Fred Dressler and Oren Boies.
November 20, 1945: The idea of a “community center” for the city of Elko was advanced beyond the talking stage to the point of action by Rev. James Baird before the Elko Lions club today. Reverend Baird, who is responsible for the “youth center” in the Presbyterian church, and who has been advocating the establishment of a community center in Elko said that a blue print is already available for a building in Elko. The plan was designed under the WPA program, as it existed several years ago. His plan for the center, does not only include children, but adults as well, a place where they can all find organized recreation. His plan also includes the retaining of a full time, paid director, one who will be constantly in charge of the center.
50 YEARS AGO
November 16, 1970: Elko High School’s “Band of Indians” and Pep E drill team Saturday took top honors in competition with four other schools from Nevada and California and performed at halftime at the University of Nevada football game as top winner in the earlier five school adjudication. Band Director Wayne Skeem led the Elko group, aided by Larry Hoffman, assistant director, and Linda Trontel and Marlene Kelly, the faculty leaders of the Pep E group. Leo Puccinelli served as announcer for the show.
November 17, 1970: Four cheerleaders for the Elko Community College will be chosen from a group of seven girls tomorrow during a student body meeting. Trying out for cheerleader positions are Judie Lundgren, Kelley Mooso, LeAnne Aranguena, Kathy Oldham, Sandra Stearns, Janice Wolfley and Sue Sims. Each girl will lead in one cheer and then all seven as a group will give a cheer.
November 18, 1970: The superb acting talents of Ginger Sylvester and Colleen McMullen and an impressive set designed by Lowell Swenseid have combined to make “The Miracle Worker” one of Elko High’s finest productions. Congratulations to the cast and director on a fine job.
25 YEARS AGO
November 17, 1995: Western Folklife Center staff and volunteers are busy decking the halls of the historic Pioneer Hotel for “A Cowboy Christmas,” a series of special holiday events featuring the music and craftsmanship of local cowboy artists. “A Cowboy Christmas Exhibit,” featuring the western craftsmanship of a number of local artists, including painters Don Farmer and Patty Fox, silversmith Mark Dahl and potter Ben Parks, will officially open with a reception on Saturday.
November 20, 1995: Wilson & Barrows went undefeated Saturday to claim the 1995 Elko men’s Volleyball League tournament held at the Elko Indian Colony gymnasium. Wilsons & Barrows, which finished 34-2 during the regular season play to earn the tournament’s top seed, defeated MGL Distributing in the finals. MGL Distributing finished in second place in the regular season. Members of the Wilson & Barrows team are Stewart Wilson, Jim Nisbet, Dale Knight, Rick Hull and Joe DeBraga. The MGL Distributing squad includes Mike Meade, Chris Zerga, Moi Finodi, Mohamed Jaber and David Scholz.
