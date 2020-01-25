Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 19, 1895: Persons desiring Typewriting can have the same done by Lander Taber, Elko, at 10 cents per 100 words.

S. Merkley of Mound Valley, won the span of greys raffled off at the Bakery Saloon by Nels Ouderkirk.

While loading cattle at Halleck Station last Saturday, Henry Voigt of Lamoille, met with an accident which will probably lay him up for several weeks. The gate of the corral was suddenly thrown against him by a rush of frightened steers breaking his left leg. He was intending to make a trip to Germany.

100 YEARS AGO

January 19, 1920: The price of furs is soaring and the humble muskrat, that formerly brought ten to twenty-five cents, is now worth five dollars and all other furs in comparison. Just to show what trappers are making, a man recently came in from Ruby valley with several hundred muskrat skins, and was offered $3,500 for his winter’s catch.

The epidemic of grippe that is sweeping over Elko is in a mild form and those afflicted are sick but a few days. Last Friday the high school was almost destitute of teachers, but four showing up for duty, the others being reported on the sick list.