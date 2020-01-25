Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
January 19, 1895: Persons desiring Typewriting can have the same done by Lander Taber, Elko, at 10 cents per 100 words.
S. Merkley of Mound Valley, won the span of greys raffled off at the Bakery Saloon by Nels Ouderkirk.
While loading cattle at Halleck Station last Saturday, Henry Voigt of Lamoille, met with an accident which will probably lay him up for several weeks. The gate of the corral was suddenly thrown against him by a rush of frightened steers breaking his left leg. He was intending to make a trip to Germany.
100 YEARS AGO
January 19, 1920: The price of furs is soaring and the humble muskrat, that formerly brought ten to twenty-five cents, is now worth five dollars and all other furs in comparison. Just to show what trappers are making, a man recently came in from Ruby valley with several hundred muskrat skins, and was offered $3,500 for his winter’s catch.
The epidemic of grippe that is sweeping over Elko is in a mild form and those afflicted are sick but a few days. Last Friday the high school was almost destitute of teachers, but four showing up for duty, the others being reported on the sick list.
January 21, 1920: Some time last summer a movement was started to organize a fish and game club but made no active drive for membership. About the first of the year the officials of the national forest asked that the club endorse a movement for the creation of a game sanctuary, including both the Humboldt and Ruby forests, for the protection of all big game. In response to their appeal a meeting was called at the Retail Merchants rooms last Monday night, when a number of sportsmen were present and after a talk by Deputy Supervisor Mink of the forest office, it was unanimously voted to give the project the approval of the Elko County Game and Fish Club.
January 23, 1920: Let’s go; Go where! Well, don’t you know we are going to clean up on Winnemucca, Jan. 23rd. All come and watch our girls play real basketball. The girl’s team consists of: Verle Lebreski, center, captain; Pauline Johnson, forward; Dorothy Middleton, forward; Ada Grover, guard; Alberta Smiley, guard; Della Wood, running center; Barbara Steninger, sub; Isabel Griswold, sub.
75 YEARS AGO
January 22, 1945: Two of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Morse’s sons who are in the service, Pvt. George E.´Tuffy” Morse and Cpl. Franklin Morse, were together somewhere in the Dutch East Indies for Christmas. George writes, “I was glad about one thing Christmas and that was Frank and I were together. He has gone now but I will probably get to see him again. Some of the boys that I went to mechanic school with are still here, so I at least get to see some of the guys I knew in the States.”
At the city council meeting held Thursday night, Supervisor Barnes reported that he estimates $1,500 will be needed to make necessary improvements at the swimming pool, which will include the replacing of broken cement, building a fence around the hot hole, installing lockers and the changing of the dressing rooms to make separate rooms for men and boys. As all of the improvements are considered mandatory, the council authorized Barnes to proceed with the work. By a unanimous vote, the councilmen decided that parking should be changed from parallel to angle parking on all streets, with the exception of Idaho St. They recognized the many advantages of parallel parking, however the members feel that it does not work out well unless there is a traffic officer constantly enforcing it.
January 23, 1945: Elko Camp 829 Woodmen of the World held its installation ceremony Monday evening in the lodge hall. The following officers were seated for the year by installing officers W.L. Paul and Mrs. Erle D. Howard: Mrs. Con Sullivan, council commander; Mrs. James Parker, advisor lieutenant; Con Sullivan, banker; Mrs. George Walther, past council commander; James Parker, escort; Mrs. Wm. Moell, sentry; Christir Baumbach, watchman; W.L. Paul, clerk and manager.
50 YEARS AGO
January 20, 1970: Local telephone jockeys will hear a different dial tone starting tomorrow – and that new sound will signal the first step towards the availability of touch-tone dialing in Elko.
January 23, 1970: A January thaw that disrupted plans for this weekend’s scheduled Tent Mountain snowmobile races kept it up today and by 2 this afternoon had pushed the mercury all the way up to the 61-degree mark – the warmest temperature ever recorded in Elko during January.
January 24, 1970: Members of the Lamoille Women’s Club announced plans to establish a small public library for that community. A spokesman said the library will be housed in a cabin donated for the purpose by Mrs. Charles B. Evans, a retired librarian living at Lamoille. Mrs. Evans also provided the basic book collection from her private library. It was pointed out the new library will provide reading material for all residents of the Lamoille area and serve as a reference center for school children.
The January meeting of the Maggie Club was held at the home of Ruby Breschini with Isabel Peters, co-hostess. Plans were made for the annual “Husbands’ Dinner” to be held in February. Fern Barnes will be in charge of the dinner; Linda Zunino, entertainment; and Liz Rose, decorations. Money collected by members will be matched by club funds. Proceeds to go to Paul Billings for the Elko School for Retarded Children.
25 YEARS AGO
January 19, 1995: Organizers of the third annual Winter Canoe Race are gearing up for what they believe will be record numbers of contestants and spectators. More than $1,200 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs during the event to be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The canoe category is limited to traditional canoes with two members per team, while the yacht class is open to any boat wider than a canoe such as a rowboat or duckboat. The number of team members is unlimited for the yacht and open classes.
January 25, 1995: Three Elko youngsters, two from Owyhee and one from Spring Creek were the local winners Saturday in the 23rd annual Elko Elks Hoop Shoot basketball free throw shooting contest. Each shooter received 25 shots. A total of 31 youngsters. Owyhee shooters swept the 8-9 age division. Arthur Dick took first place in the boy’s class while Kielea Dick captured the girl’s title. In the 10-11 division Dusty Inman of Elko took first place. The girls’ winner was Jessie Gibson of Spring Creek. In the 12-13 class, Jeffrey Inman took the boys’ title in a shootoff and Amanda Alleman was first in the girls’ division. Local organizers noted Elko has the distinction of producing Nevada’s only national champion in history, Miren Yanci, who won the girls’ 12-13 title in 1986.