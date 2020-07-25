Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1895: Misses Rosa and Beccie Alexander received a new upright piano from San Francisco Tuesday.
John Huber, one of the oldest residents of Mountain City, where he has lived since 1870, died at his home last Friday morning. He was a native of Germany, aged 66 years, and leaves a wife and seven children.
100 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1920: Two men were arrested last night charged with stealing shingles from the Elko Lumber yard and they are now in jailing awaiting their hearing. When searched at the jail numerous packages of “dope” was concealed in every imaginable part of their clothing, in their hat bands, toes of the shoes, and concealed in the lining of their clothes, but when Jailor McMullen finished searching it was a cinch that the men took no dope into the jail with them.
July 21, 1920: Barney Horn, the mayor of Aura, was an arrival last evening after a truck load of provisions. Barney is very much interested in the rumor of county division, and consequently in who are going to run on the assembly ticket at the coming election.
75 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1945: Enlisted in the cooperative movement to keep fire loses down in Elko county the forest service, grazing service and Elko county officials today gave a complete outline of facilities available to fight fire this summer. The outline includes the list of officials in charge, guards, tools, equipment and transportation and the number of men available in each district. Irvin Amber is the Elko county fire warden in charge of fire control. Grazing Service: Virgil E Starr, District Grazier. Forest Service: A.R. Torgerson, Forest Supervisor. Report of a fire should be made first to the per diem guard living near the fire.
July 20, 1945: Nine Nevada counties have already declared a closed sagehen season and indications are that the other eight will follow suit, it was announced today by the state fish and game commission. The decree is due partly to predators and to poor hatching conditions. Those counties in which there will be no sagehen hunting as announced to date, are Mineral, Elko, Douglas, Nye, Churchill, Storey, Lander Washoe and Lyon.
July 24, 1945: Members of the executive committee of the Elko County Fair decided last night that they would make a major improvement to the grounds for the dispensing of food and drinks during the coming show. Under the plan the section devoted to this activity will be greatly enlarged and inclosed. Dr. C.H. Kennedy, who was present on behalf of the Elko Riders Club, stated the parade will be held on the opening day of the show and will be repeated on Sunday. The queen will be crowned at the opening of the show, with the probability that Lt. Gov. Vail Pittman, who will then be governor, will be asked to do the honor.
50 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1970: Jim Holdren, club reporter for the Elko Jaycees, today reported the Jaycees have made plans to cooperate with a group of Elko High School students in painting the large E on the hill overlooking Elko. In a letter to the Free Press, Holdren said the Jaycee members hope to apply white paint to the rocks that form the E sometime this week. The Jaycees will donate the paint required for the project and will supervise the students in the actual painting.
July 21, 1970: Elko’s population has been unofficially pegged at 7,449 according to preliminary figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Census. The census figures on the 15 incorporated communities in Nevada showed Elko has grown from a 1960 level of 6,208; Carlin increased from 1,023 in 1960 to 1,275 this year; and Wells slipped from a nose count of 1,071 at the last census to 1,044 in 1970.
July 22, 1970: Carl Shuck will be master of ceremonies at the awards banquet at the conclusion of the Ninety-Nines Air Races from Salt lake City to Elko and Reno to Elko, it was announced today by Gil States, chairman of the Elko Chamber of Commerce transportation committee. The Ninety-Nines is an organization of women pilots, many of whom have been award winners in the annual Powder Puff Derby.
July 23, 1970: Jack Dodd, 49, will retire Saturday as a square dance caller when the Silver Wheelers square dance group make their annual trip to Jarbidge. Dodd has been a square dance caller for 20 years, having started in July 1950 in the Los Angeles area. He has resided in Elko for the past 15 years and has been calling for the Silver Wheelers during that time. Dodd is district manager for California Pacific Utilities Company in Elko.
25 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1995: Duane “Swede” Erickson, a supervising habitat biologist in the Elko District for the Nevada Division of Wildlife, has been selected the 1994 Ted C. Frantz employee of the year. Erickson was recognized during the Nevada Wildlife Commission’s meeting held here. The Colorado native is a 27-year employee with the division. In honoring him, the department recognized his work with rangeland rehabilitation, including reseeding work following wildfires.
July 24, 1995: Hundred of dancers participated in the Native American Festival over the weekend at the Elko County Fairgrounds. “It was wonderful,” festival committee member Lois Whitney said today. She estimated 400 dancers competed. Whitney said the festival committee served 500-550 people at the free barbecue before running out of food.
