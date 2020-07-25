Rewrite: News from past issues

July 20, 1945: Nine Nevada counties have already declared a closed sagehen season and indications are that the other eight will follow suit, it was announced today by the state fish and game commission. The decree is due partly to predators and to poor hatching conditions. Those counties in which there will be no sagehen hunting as announced to date, are Mineral, Elko, Douglas, Nye, Churchill, Storey, Lander Washoe and Lyon.

July 24, 1945: Members of the executive committee of the Elko County Fair decided last night that they would make a major improvement to the grounds for the dispensing of food and drinks during the coming show. Under the plan the section devoted to this activity will be greatly enlarged and inclosed. Dr. C.H. Kennedy, who was present on behalf of the Elko Riders Club, stated the parade will be held on the opening day of the show and will be repeated on Sunday. The queen will be crowned at the opening of the show, with the probability that Lt. Gov. Vail Pittman, who will then be governor, will be asked to do the honor.

50 YEARS AGO