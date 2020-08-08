Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 2, 1895: J.C. Doughty came up from Carlin Wednesday. He is an applicant for the Principalship of the Elko public school.
—Mrs. John T. Wright gave a “Sunflower Tea” to a number of her lady friends at her residence in Ruby Valley last week.
There is liable to be considerable ore hauling from Bullion to the railroad during the next few months, and our merchants should see that it comes to Elko. It might go to Carlin or Palisade. The Bullion road should be put in first class shape and teamsters given inducements – in the way of low rates for hay and grain. It will be quite an object for Elko to have them hauling to the railroad here.
100 YEARS AGO
August 2, 1920: The ball game at the Industrial school yesterday between the Wells and Elko teams deserved a far better attendance, as the game was very close and exciting. In the first inning the Wells players had a slugfest and hammered out eight runs, and it looked like a walkaway for the visitors. But Ivan, the Elko pitcher, settled down to work and during the remainder of the game held the opposing team in the hollow of his hand and allowed them but three more runs in the ten-inning game. The Elko boys were not discouraged by the long lead of their opponents, and run by run crept up and tied the score in the eighth inning, and in the tenth inning they put the extra run across which won the game. The Wells boys are all gentlemanly fellows and play a splendid game of ball, and the Elko players have nothing by words of praise for the treatment they received at Wells. There were fully seventy-five Wellsites down to witness the game, while not over twenty-five Elkoites attended.
August 6, 1920: Oscar Mink, deputy forest supervisor, this morning received a letter from L.F. Kneipp, district forester at Ogden, who writes that it will be possible for the Elko Fish and Game Club to secure a car load of elk next spring from the Jackson hole country at no expense except transportation and placing the animals on the range. Mr. Mink, acting for the club, wrote for a few head of elk and the reply came that not only could he get a few head, but as many as we could take care of. The animals are gathered in February and March and it is planned to ship them to Tobar and then hauling them in crates to the Ruby mountains where they will be turned out to range.
August 6, 1920: The good people of Starr Valley are enthusiastic over their coming fair and livestock exhibit to be held early in September, and in order to provide money for prizes, are going to hold an ice cream festival Saturday evening at Starr Valley hall. There will be lots to eat, and with the reputation that the valley people have as entertainers there will be a good sized crowd present. There will be a grand picnic in connection with the Starr Valley Fair, and everybody is asked to bring along their lunch baskets well filled. The committee has planned to build long tables under the big trees.
75 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1945: There are many beautiful and restful spots in Elko county, included among which is the Jack Creek country. The Jack Creek Store, 60 miles north of Elko, is a haven for those traveling through the district, and few people pass without pausing. Many Elko residents have become familiar with the station having spent delightful hours there as the guests of Mr. and Ms. Pio Achabal, who operate it. However, it has become such a popular resort that reservations must be made in advance if one intends to stop there. The place is so popular that its owners contemplate a post war project wherein they can build cabins to accommodate additional guests. Mr.& Mrs. Balbino Achabal, parents of Pio, have lived in the Jack Creek country for more than 40 years.
August 7, 1945: Candidates for the honor the being “queen of the Elko County Fair” were feted by the Elko Junior Chamber of Commerce at a banquet at The Lounge last night. Alden Peterson, club president presided and called for introductions of the candidates, which were are follows: Miss Shirley Keller, Elko chamber of commerce candidate; Miss Delores Bena, candidate for the Lions club; Miss Viola Ford, Elks’ candidate; and Miss Lois Torgerson, Rotary’s candidate. The candidates will be taken to Wendover Field Saturday to be presented to the soldiers there by Peterson.
50 YEARS AGO
August 5, 1970: According to Bureau of Land Management fire dispatcher in Elko, 1970 has been a fairly slow year for fires. The dispatcher said records indicate 85 ½ acres have burned to date in range fires, compared to a rough total of 87 acres burned by this time last year. He noted the 28th fire of 1970 occurred on July 28th. The dispatcher said this year has been very slow for fires when compared to a heavy fire year such as 1964, when 181 fires occurred.
August 7, 1970: Attendance hit an all time high during July at the Northeastern Nevada Museum in Elko. Visitors flocked through the doors from 31 Nevada communities, 39 states, and six foreign countries to bring the total for the month to 4,594.
August 8, 1970: Elko County Commissioners this week agreed to co-sponsor the Sept. 9 dedication of Wildhorse Dam with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Duck Valley reservation, and appointed County Manager James Polkinghorne and Chamber of Commerce President Ron Wetzel to serve on a dedication planning committee. Polkinghorne noted that Ellis James from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, will also serve on the planning committee as well as two members appointed by the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe. Nevada Department of Fish and Game records indicate work on the new dam at Wildhorse began in the 1967-68 winter. The new dam is capable of storing 70 to 72 thousand acre feet of water, which is twice the volume of water the old dam could hold.
25 YEARS AGO
August 3, 1995: A trio of Elko High School wrestlers logged hot records despite cold temperatures while competing last month with a freestyle wrestling team touring New Zealand. EHS senior Jim Milligan, junior Paul Jones and sophomore Jared Pierce competed for the mostly-Nevada team. The wrestlers were among the top members of the visiting team. Milligan had a perfect 11-0 record, Jones finished 6-2 and Pierce ended up 7-3. Milligan’s record was the best on the team. Elko’s coach, Pat Milligan, noted New Zealand was cold even for his Nevada-winter tested wrestlers. “They had 10 inches of snow the day we left,” he added.
August 4, 1995: A high-tech antenna and dome covering were delivered Wednesday to the new National Weather Service station north of I-80 near exit 303. The antenna will be used to receive information from upper atmospheric weather balloons. The balloons will provide weather information, such as temperature, humidity and wind, resulting in more accurate weather forecasts for northern Nevada, according to Ed Clark, warning coordinator meteorologist.
