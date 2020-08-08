Rewrite: News from past issues

There is liable to be considerable ore hauling from Bullion to the railroad during the next few months, and our merchants should see that it comes to Elko. It might go to Carlin or Palisade. The Bullion road should be put in first class shape and teamsters given inducements – in the way of low rates for hay and grain. It will be quite an object for Elko to have them hauling to the railroad here.

August 2, 1920: The ball game at the Industrial school yesterday between the Wells and Elko teams deserved a far better attendance, as the game was very close and exciting. In the first inning the Wells players had a slugfest and hammered out eight runs, and it looked like a walkaway for the visitors. But Ivan, the Elko pitcher, settled down to work and during the remainder of the game held the opposing team in the hollow of his hand and allowed them but three more runs in the ten-inning game. The Elko boys were not discouraged by the long lead of their opponents, and run by run crept up and tied the score in the eighth inning, and in the tenth inning they put the extra run across which won the game. The Wells boys are all gentlemanly fellows and play a splendid game of ball, and the Elko players have nothing by words of praise for the treatment they received at Wells. There were fully seventy-five Wellsites down to witness the game, while not over twenty-five Elkoites attended.