Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1895: Will Wines will start a weekly temperance paper at Deeth this month.
Prof. Brandon is slowly recovering from a severe attack of ingrowing mustache. He says there is nothing like a little cotton under the corners.
— Tuscarora Times-Review: The favorable prospect struck on the Silver Prize ground the other day by Messrs. Tom Wilkerson, Jack Pollock and Wm. Clawson, near the latter’s residence, has given an incentive to prospecting in that locality and Nob Hill will soon be full of holes as a pepper-box.
RUBY VALLEY: Prophecies of coming spring are in the air. The weather has moderated and frequent showers are rapidly melting the snow from hill and valley. The white uniform of Winter’s martialed ranks are slowly retreating to their mountain strongholds.
100 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1920: The present storm has brought gladness to the hearts of the ranchers all over the state, and especially in Elko county, as the storm is wide-spread. Wm. Barrows, one of the Metropolis farmers who has been serving on the jury, says that the storm insures a crop for the Metropolis farmers, as the big dam which supplies water for that district, now has twenty-three feet of water, and that forty feet will give them a full supply for irrigation for all the lands. Last year the water ran short early in the season, but in spite of that good crops were raised.
March 5, 1920: The month of February, just passed, was probably one of the most pleasant winter months that we have experience for a great many years, there being but six partly cloudy days, the remainder of the month being warm and sunshiny, more like a spring day. The average temperature was about fifty above, and none of the nights were cold with the exception of three in the last week, when the mercury got down to six above, the 22nd and 23rd.
The biggest event in high school athletic circles to be held in the state this year is the basketball tournament in Reno, to be held in the university gymnasium, Friday and Saturday in which teams from Yerington, Fallon, Tonopah, Dayton, Gardnerville, Carson City, Ely, Elko, Lovelock, Sparks and Reno will compete. The bets on the championship teams are being made largely on the boy’s teams of Elko and Reno. The Elko boys have defeated all the teams in the eastern part of the state.
75 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1945: Lt. Gen. George S. Patton’s American Third Army broke into the ancient German stronghold of Trier today in a powerful flanking sweep down the Moselle valley on a southwestern road to Coblenx and the Rhine river. The American First army has captured villages east of the Erft river before Cologne and the attack continued eastward.
The Eastern Nevada Conference “A” division tournament gets under way tonight with the potent Winnemucca “Buckaroos” taking on the defending champions, the Elko “Indians” at 8 o’clock. No preliminaries will be played during the tournament.
March 2, 1945: Two Elko councilmen will not seek re-election May 8th, it was announced today. Both C.W. Paul and R.D. “Bob” Quinn declared today they will not be candidates. While other members of the board were not contacted, it is understood that Mayor David Dotta, R.C. Barnes and George Greathouse will seek office again … The press of personal business was given as the reason by Paul and Quinn. They have both served two years as councilmen, being elected at the last city election when members of the former board were voted out of office.
Robert Pearce, apprentice seaman with the Navy V-12 program, is home for a brief visit with his parents Mr. and Mrs. Ira Pierce, on his way to Tarmac Terminal Island in Los Angeles, where he will await his call to preflight school.
50 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1970: Gov. Paul Laxalt will be the principal speaker at graduation ceremonies for the first class to be graduated from Elko Community College, according to R.C. Lynch, president of the college.
March 4, 1970: Lee Wilson Co. has purchased the Smith Creek Ranch from Zunino Ranches of Jiggs. Wilson previously purchased other ranches in the area – the Hansel, Sleeman, and Rose ranches – and will operate the Smith Creek Ranch in conjunction with his other property.
March 5, 1970: David Frost, Beth Schwartz and Darrel Hale will represent Elko County in the state spelling contest in Reno. The three students placed first in their classes at the Elko County Spelling Contest. Frost was first place winner in the sixth grade division and is a student at Elko Grammar School No. 2. Mark Hooper, of the same school placed second, and Carla Whiterock of the Owyhee school was third. Miss Schwartz, first placed winter in the seventh grade division, is a Carlin student, as is second place winner Margaret Pawelek. Paula Del Guidice of Elko Junior High School placed third. Hale was first at the eighth grade level and is an Elko Junior High School student, as is the third place winner, Lori Immenschuh. Terri Allen of Edgemont school on second place.
25 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1995: Eureka County school trustees have agreed to contribute $200,000 toward construction of the new Elko Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The decision to participate in the center came following a presentation by Elko County Commissioner Mike Nannini and Joe Conrad of Lombard-Conrad Architects of Boise, Idaho. The architectural firm is designing the project. The $200,000 from the school district will go toward the alternate plan for the center. The county needs $500,000 for juvenile probation offices, a family courtroom and a school.
March 4, 1995: The Fifty’s musical hit “Mac the Knife” might turn out to be theme for the Elko High School girls’ basketball team after the Indians sliced and diced rival Reed , 68-41, for their second consecutive Nevada AAA League northern zone championship last night at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.
March 7, 1995: Local businessman and banker Mike Franzoia filed papers yesterday to challenge Elko Mayor Jim Polkinghorne. “The City of Elko is in an exciting phase of its growth cycle,” Franzoia said. “We have the opportunity to make a decision today that will have a positive effect on the future quality of life in our community.” His wife, Anita, operates Elko General Merchandise. The Franizoias have four children.