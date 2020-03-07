Rewrite: News from past issues

March 5, 1920: The month of February, just passed, was probably one of the most pleasant winter months that we have experience for a great many years, there being but six partly cloudy days, the remainder of the month being warm and sunshiny, more like a spring day. The average temperature was about fifty above, and none of the nights were cold with the exception of three in the last week, when the mercury got down to six above, the 22nd and 23rd.

The biggest event in high school athletic circles to be held in the state this year is the basketball tournament in Reno, to be held in the university gymnasium, Friday and Saturday in which teams from Yerington, Fallon, Tonopah, Dayton, Gardnerville, Carson City, Ely, Elko, Lovelock, Sparks and Reno will compete. The bets on the championship teams are being made largely on the boy’s teams of Elko and Reno. The Elko boys have defeated all the teams in the eastern part of the state.

75 YEARS AGO

March 1, 1945: Lt. Gen. George S. Patton’s American Third Army broke into the ancient German stronghold of Trier today in a powerful flanking sweep down the Moselle valley on a southwestern road to Coblenx and the Rhine river. The American First army has captured villages east of the Erft river before Cologne and the attack continued eastward.