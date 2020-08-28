Rewrite: News from past issues

50 YEARS AGO

August 26, 1970: A bevy of local beauty queens is currently working hard each night in the Frontier Lounge of the Commercial Hotel in preparation for the Miss Elko County Pageant, which will be held Friday. Eleven girls ae seeking the title this year and are being assisted in their practice sessions by contestant co-ordinators, Mrs. Crystal Van DerDussen and Mrs. Jackie Meeks. Dr. John Martin will be the MC for the pageant. Music for the occasion is being donated by Garn Littledyke and his group. The new Miss Elko County will be announced at the Pep Rally on Monday evening at the city park. Girls seeking the title and their sponsors are: Jeffrie White, Elko Chamber of Commerce; Vicki Jayo, Elko Jaycees; Cathy Oldham, Civic Club; Deborah Traher, Soroptimist Club; Nancy McFarlane, Elko Basque Club; Cheryl Rowe, VFW; Susan Redford, BPOE No, 1472; Sherry Sheerin, American Legion; Nita Ballinger, Carlin Lions Club; Lorayne Paoletti, Elko Lions Club.

August 27, 1970: First National Bank of Nevada will take another giant stride in expansion of banking in Elko County Saturday when it opens its new Elko Main Office in the heart of Elko at Fourth and Idaho Streets. Ceremonies dedicating the two-story structure will take place 34 years after First National Bank of Nevada entered the city.