Rewrite: News from past issues

July 30, 1920: Tomorrow morning the airplane that has been in Carson City and Winnemucca during the past month will reach Elko for an indefinite stay, and will make a specialty of carrying passengers to and from all points in the county or state. Passengers will be taken up, the fare depending upon the length of time they are in the air. Trips will be made to Lamoille, Jarbidge and Wells to demonstrate the rapidity the interior towns can be reached. It has been demonstrated that travel in an airplane is as safe as in an automobile and this will be the first opportunity that the people of Elko will have to take a flight.

75 YEARS AGO

July 26, 1945: T/5 John Oldham is back in Elko from Fort Lewis, Wash., on regular furlough, visiting with his parents Mr. and Mrs. Ed E. Oldham and other relatives this week. Ed Oldham, Jr., and family are also here from silver city. All the Oldhams drove to Tuscarora Tuesday for a family reunion at the home of Mrs. Della Phillips. The absent brother, Pfc. Frank H. Oldham is still in the Philippines, not far from Manila, where he is now with the personnel section.