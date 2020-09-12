Rewrite: News from past issues

75 YEARS AGOSeptember 6, 1945: At least six teachers in the Elko grammar school are contemplating giving up their positions here unless they can obtain rooms. They are now living in hotel rooms, where the cost is naturally excessive. They cannot continue to stay here under such conditions and unless rooms are secured for them in private homes immediately Elko will lose them. It is a desperate emergency. We do not want these teachers to have to move, facing the possibility that they will be replaced by some having less ability and with the even more dangerous possibility that we will not be able to secure teachers for our children to take their places. Do you have an extra room, which might be rented to one of these teachers? Please consider it your duty to your community to open your home to one or two of them, if it is at all possible.