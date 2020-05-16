Rewrite: News from past issues

May 12, 1920: Something rather new in the way of livestock organizations was effected at Jiggs recently when both the sheep and cattle men using the south end of the Ruby division of the Humboldt National Forest perfected a joint organization. This seems to indicate that the people in that locality are harmonizing their interests instead of seeing how far apart they can separate them. The following officers were elected: Res. J.J. Hylton; Vice-President Albert Hankins; Secretary-Treasurer W.R. Bellinger, Advisor Board, S.T. Wines, W.J. Gardner, Fred Walther, D.J. Riordan and Max Arnold.

May 14, 1920: There is a well defined movement on foot to organize an Elko County Fair Association, and the proposition is meeting with the approval of practically everybody. Elko is the logical place for the grounds, and it is planned to make some arrangement with the present owners of the old rodeo grounds to take them over and re-construct the buildings and grounds to make them suitable for a fair. Elko county of all the counties in the state, should have a county fair – and has none. It is the banner agricultural county of the state and has no place in which to display its products. Here is where a chamber of commerce would come in, as it needs only somebody to take the lead when the proposition would go through a whooping.

75 YEARS AGO