Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1895: Tom Van Drielen and Jim Campbell went out to John Yowell’s Ten-Mile yesterday to take in the horse rodeo.
Conductor Lavoy, one of the most popular men on the road, came up from Carlin Wednesday morning, and after washing all his sins away with a bath at the Hot Springs, returned to Carlin on the noon train. A jolly fellow is Lavoy.
On Monday Deputy Fish Commissioner Boyce received 40,000 spawn from Siskiyou county, California, for the branch hatchery here. He put them in the troughs and the next day thousands of little fish could be seen wriggling around. It is worth a trip up to the hatchery to see them.
100 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1920: Judge Taber was called to Ruby Valley this morning to perform the marriage ceremony, uniting Miss Julia Alice Wines to Wm. H. Scranton, both well-known and popular Ruby Valley young folks. The wedding is to be held this afternoon at the home of the bride’s parents, and invitations for the event have been out for some time.
Some of the dams in the river and the tributary streams, built by brush should be investigated by the game warden as they have no fish ladders and are so high that the spawning fish are unable to get up stream. One in particular that has come to our attention in on the South Fork at the old Cowling ranch, just below where the Bullion road crosses the stream. The big trout live in Humboldt river all the year, and at this time of the year are running up the smaller streams to spawn, and are massed in the water below the dam. This means that thousands and thousands of spawning fish will be unable to get to their spawning beds, and the upper South Fork will not be restocked from this natural source.
May 12, 1920: Something rather new in the way of livestock organizations was effected at Jiggs recently when both the sheep and cattle men using the south end of the Ruby division of the Humboldt National Forest perfected a joint organization. This seems to indicate that the people in that locality are harmonizing their interests instead of seeing how far apart they can separate them. The following officers were elected: Res. J.J. Hylton; Vice-President Albert Hankins; Secretary-Treasurer W.R. Bellinger, Advisor Board, S.T. Wines, W.J. Gardner, Fred Walther, D.J. Riordan and Max Arnold.
May 14, 1920: There is a well defined movement on foot to organize an Elko County Fair Association, and the proposition is meeting with the approval of practically everybody. Elko is the logical place for the grounds, and it is planned to make some arrangement with the present owners of the old rodeo grounds to take them over and re-construct the buildings and grounds to make them suitable for a fair. Elko county of all the counties in the state, should have a county fair – and has none. It is the banner agricultural county of the state and has no place in which to display its products. Here is where a chamber of commerce would come in, as it needs only somebody to take the lead when the proposition would go through a whooping.
75 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1945: Hopeful that they will repeat their championship performance of last year, the Elko high school track team, led by Coach Willard Weaver, left for the state meet today. Representing Elko will be Richard Combs, Vernon George. Charles Salls, Dick Shook, Bill Smales, James Wright, Carroll Wines, Gene Wunderlich, Ed Hanks, Gale Hyde, LeRoy Cunningham, Bob McFarlane and Chris Hernandez. In addition to the coach the boys were accompanied by Principal Neil Jones. Elko’s defending state champions have a fine hurdler in 1944-winner Jimmie Wright, speedy stick-clipper who toured the lows in 24.2. Elko also has a prospect in Charles Higgins, sophomore, who flings the javelin out around 165 feet, far superior to the distance achieved by any other tosser in the state this season.
Beta Sigma Phi sorority installed new officers at their last meeting at the home of Mrs. C.A Sewell, the ceremony being conducted by Mfrs. M.E. Lundberg, out-going president, and her corps of officers. Mrs. C.A. Sewell was installed as president; Mrs. Selmer Waage, vice-president; Mrs. M.P. Armstrong Jr., recording secretary; Mrs. L.A. Moren, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Richard Warren, treasurer.
May 16, 1945: The Tuscarora Homemakers met May 12 at the home of Mrs. Pio Achabal, opening the meeting with assembly singing, accompanied by Mrs. Willis Packer. Each club member will keep a record of home improvements, home canning, etc., this year to be turned in for the annual Farm Bureau report. The Elko Homemakers have invited the Tuscarora club to their annual “exchange tea.” Mrs. Roy Dean Roseberry plans to attend as the Tuscarora representative.
50 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1970: Final decision as to where a proposed new city hall is to be located will be reached after a final debate on the matter on May 25 at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Councilmen last night indicated they would vote on a site for the new city hall during that meeting or shortly thereafter. Sites mentioned as being under consideration included the old golf course, the city park, the former Catholic Church property at Eighth and Court Streets, the corner of Fifth and Commercial Streets, the old Safeway building on West Idaho Street; and Kenneth Scott attended the meeting to offer the Pioneer Hotel building to the city for $216,000 in cash.
May 14, 1970: Formation of a “Youth Council” to coordinate youth activities in Elko has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Elko Chamber of Commerce, according to Ron Wetzel, president. Desirability of such a “Youth Council” was discussed at a recent meeting of local groups and high school student representatives with Al Seeliger, chairman of the Governor’s Council on Youth Opportunity. Ray Jayo has been appointed by Wetzel to spearhead the organization of the council.
May 16, 1970: Tom Clark has been elected to the board of directors of the Silver Stage Players to replace retiring member Pearl Wiggins. Other members of the board include Bud Danner, Karen Wilson, Corinne Wiley, Fred Williams, Ray Gardner, Thelma Homer, Sue Ballew and Margaret Burdick.
25 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1995: Elko City Council expressed its pride in 15-year old Jamie McAdoo Tuesday with a plaque and $500 check. The Elko High School freshman was named the winner of the Nevada League of Cities 1995 Youth Award. The community service award recognizes young adults in Nevada who volunteer their time and become involved in their communities.
May 15, 1995: Northern Nevada Community College graduates received their associate of arts degrees Saturday in a ceremony at the Elko Convention Center. The graduation ceremony included a commencement address from Board of Regents Chairman James Eardley and music by the NNCC Concert Choir, musical director Ralph Siler and pianist Janice Pease. This year’s valedictorian was Susan Kaye Palacio. NNCC President Ron Remington said NNCC’s 147-person graduating class was 60 percent female, and the average age of those graduating was 31. The oldest graduate was 61 and the youngest, 19, and eight percent of the class was age 50 or over.
May 16, 1995: Jon Ames and Francine Ferry teamed to win the overall title in the Mother’s Day golf tournament held Sunday at Elko’s Ruby View Golf Course. The winning net finishers consisted of Rhonda Wallock and Francie Powell. Other top net finishers were: 2nd, Dorres and Bob Coats; 3rd, Brenda and Greg Chavis; 4th, Buffy McCrary and Debbie Clark; 5th, Julie Duewel and Jon Whipple; 6th, Charlene and Rick Hull; 7th, Dorres and Jeff Coats; 8th (tie), Anita and Teresa Franzoia and Anita and Andrea Franzoia; 10th, Debbie and Will Clark.
