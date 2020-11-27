Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 16, 1895: Number 2, the fast mail train from the east, averages 35 miles an hour over the Salt Lake division.
Remember the Thanksgiving ball at the Depot Hotel next Thursday night. The Knights of Pythias are sparing neither time nor expense to make it enjoyable for all who attend.
The Indians will have a big time in Elko next week, beginning with a fandango next Tuesday night. Big Charley will have charge of the fandango.
Two trains taking breakfast in Elko makes it somewhat better for the town. In fact, it begins to look as if we were going to have a return to the old Elko days.
100 YEARS AGONovember 24, 1920: Recently some of the ladies of Elko got together and organized a club which they named the “Home Makers Club,” whose purpose was social and to work in conjunction with the Twentieth Century Club in the building of a public library and memorial hall for the city of Elko. The following officers were elected: President, Mrs. Morley Griswold; vice-president, Mrs. W.J. Wheeler; secretary and treasurer, Mr. Wallace Toombs. The next meeting of this club will be held at the grammar school on Saturday, Nov. 27th and a cordial invitation is issued for every woman interested in this movement, and the ladies are requested to bring their sewing.
November 26, 1920: Sam Davis came down from Starr Valley yesterday with a carload of potatoes, and says that he succeeded in getting practically all of this crop dug with the exception of about twenty sacks, and expected to get the rest of the crop harvested before the ground becomes frozen.
75 YEARS AGONovember 23, 1945: Consolidating their ranching interests along the North Fork, in northern Elko county, Newton Crumley, Sr., and Newton Crumley, Jr., have purchased the Saval-Tremewan ranches from C.A Sewell of this city. As a result of the sale, Sewell will be able to concentrate his efforts on his Blue Creek Land and Livestock holdings, and upon a ranch he owns on Jack Creek. As a result of the purchase, the Crumleys now own a string of ranches, all adjoining each other, commencing with the Kearns ranch to the north and including the Bellinger, Nuchols and Evans ranches, in addition to their new property, the Saval and Tremewan ranches.
November 26, 1945: More than one hundred guests attended the tea, fancy work sale and program held Saturday afternoon at the Catholic parish hall, sponsored by the altar society. An enjoyable program was presented by the children under the direction of the catechists as follows: A musical band skit by the pre-communion class; a Russian dance, Donnie Thorpe and Louise Tremewan; “The Mexican Hat Dance”, Lelia Ray Miglioretto and Elaine Cosci; songs, Girl Scouts.
November 28, 1945: A ski lift for the Adobe course, eight miles from Elko on the Mountain City road, is being planned, according to Ruby Zuber, sport enthusiast. He has discussed the matter with Tom Moorefield of the Champion Motors company, who is promoting the plan in the interest of the better skiing. It will be necessary to charge a reasonable fee to make the installation of the lift possible. However, it will make the sport much more enjoyable making the ride back up as easy as the one down, not to mention the falls on the trip down.
50 YEARS AGONovember 26, 1970: One of the highest awards in 4-H Club work has been won by four Elko County 4-H members. Three boys and one girl will attend the National 4-H Club Congress Nov. 19 – Dec. 3 in Chicago. Geroline Lunsford, Elko Extension home economist and youth agent, announced recently that the delegates will be Kenneth Sestanovich, Brad Dalton, Alan Glaser and Toni Rose.
November 27, 1970: Volunteer officers for the American Cancer Society in Elko County for 1971 were named this week by the Board of Directors of the local unit. Appointed were, John Collett, president; Jim Swipe, vice-president; Betty Quiroz, treasurer and memorial chairman; Janice Collett, secretary; Lyndia McDermott, publicity; E.C. Murphy, rural area chairman; Dr. H.R. Matern, public education chairman; Beverly Copley, assistant public education chairman; Mary Oldham, service chairman; and Al Copley, legacy chairman.
25 YEARS AGONovember 22, 1995: It might not be long before the citizens of Elko get used to seeing meter maids in the downtown business district marking tires with chalk and attaching tickets to windshields. Last night the Elko city Planning Commission received a long-awaited report on downtown parking problems from Duane Jones, owner of Cedar Creek Clothing and chairman of the Heart of Elko Partnership Parking Committee. After hearing Jones’ report the commission unanimously recommended that the city council review and adopt a number of Jones’ suggestions for alleviating downtown parking congestion.
November 24, 1995: Elko High School tight end Corey Thacker and offensive guard Eddie Gonzales were named to the Nevada AAA League All-League football team, coach Bob Milligan announced Wednesday. Senior Thacker and junior Gonzales also were tapped for All-Division I first-team honors along with senior quarterback Shaelan McDonough, senior linebacker Clayton Nutting and junior defensive back Jonny Link.
November 25, 1995: New faces on Spartan scene: Spring Creek High School’s girls’ junior varsity team will be coached by former Elko High School standout Dyann Rogers. “Heidi (Solberg, SCHS’s head coach) and I are both excited about building this team,” Rogers said. “They are coming up and they are coming up strong.” Development of the newest addition to Spring Creek High School’s boys’ basketball program will be in the hands of Randy Rogers as he guides the Spartans new freshman team through its first year of competition. Rogers, a physical education teacher, joined the SCHS staff after five years at Jackpot High School.
