Rewrite: News from past issues

November 28, 1945: A ski lift for the Adobe course, eight miles from Elko on the Mountain City road, is being planned, according to Ruby Zuber, sport enthusiast. He has discussed the matter with Tom Moorefield of the Champion Motors company, who is promoting the plan in the interest of the better skiing. It will be necessary to charge a reasonable fee to make the installation of the lift possible. However, it will make the sport much more enjoyable making the ride back up as easy as the one down, not to mention the falls on the trip down.