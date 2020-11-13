Rewrite: News from past issues

The Dramatic Club played to a large and appreciative audience in Starr Valley last Saturday night. The members of the troupe were well up in their parts and gave “The Little Brown Jug” in a manner that brought warm applause from the crowded house. It is to be hoped that the club will soon give another entertainment.

November 8, 1920: After attending to his annual work on a group of shale claims in Elko, F.L. Rigsby has returned to Ely and furnishes some interesting facts relative to this new Nevada industry. His claims adjoin those of the Catlin Shale Products company, which is a concern that is backed by the New Jersey Zinc company. Half a million dollars have been expended upon the property by the management, R.M. Catlin, a patriarch of old Tuscarora being the manager. The shaft is down 400 feet and its object is to stope out a five foot vein of commercial shale from a ledge ninety feet wide. This is the only part that will pay commercially under known processes of distillation. The vein of five feet yields approximately fifty gallons to the ton. The company is working thirty-five men and their work in in experimental production. The product is gasoline, parraffine wax, ammonius sulphate and gas – producers’ gas being a liquid product. No crude oil is shipped.