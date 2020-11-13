Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 9, 1895: A number of Elko youngsters have organized a skating club. Robbie Hesson is President; Ossie Miller, Secretary; and Herbert Sproule, Treasurer. They held a meeting at Robbie Hesson’s Wednesday night to make arrangements for tackling the first ice.
The Dramatic Club played to a large and appreciative audience in Starr Valley last Saturday night. The members of the troupe were well up in their parts and gave “The Little Brown Jug” in a manner that brought warm applause from the crowded house. It is to be hoped that the club will soon give another entertainment.
A good deal of property in Elko county is changing hands. This is an excellent sign of better times.
100 YEARS AGO
November 8, 1920: After attending to his annual work on a group of shale claims in Elko, F.L. Rigsby has returned to Ely and furnishes some interesting facts relative to this new Nevada industry. His claims adjoin those of the Catlin Shale Products company, which is a concern that is backed by the New Jersey Zinc company. Half a million dollars have been expended upon the property by the management, R.M. Catlin, a patriarch of old Tuscarora being the manager. The shaft is down 400 feet and its object is to stope out a five foot vein of commercial shale from a ledge ninety feet wide. This is the only part that will pay commercially under known processes of distillation. The vein of five feet yields approximately fifty gallons to the ton. The company is working thirty-five men and their work in in experimental production. The product is gasoline, parraffine wax, ammonius sulphate and gas – producers’ gas being a liquid product. No crude oil is shipped.
November 12, 1920: What is known as the “hot spring’s bridge” crosses the Humboldt river where the water is deep and no matter how cold the winter is the water never freezes over, due to the fact that there is a constant stream of hot water from the big pool on the hill. This is favorite place for carp, and at certain times the fish come to the surface where the hot water flows into the river. Yesterday was one of the days when the carp were enjoying a hot bath, and the top of the water was literally covered with fish ranging in size from a few inches to monsters weighing ten to fifteen pounds. They usually make their appearance just before a storm and the sight can be seen from the bridge.
75 YEARS AGO
November 8, 1945: Fire doing damage estimated at a quarter of a million dollars, destroyed the Pacific Fruit and Express ice storage building in Carlin, shortly after six o’clock last night. The massive building 100 feet wide and 500 feet long was reduced to ashes within a period of two hours. The origin of the fire has not yet been determined. The flames were so hot that telephone poles 75 feet away began to blaze. Despite efforts of the Carlin fire department, railroad workers, and police, the fire could not be controlled. A railroad switch engine was used to fight the fire at the east end of the building, but it too was futile. Constable George Aiazzi, in describing the fire, declared that it actually “exploded,” consuming the entire structure within two hours.
November 13, 1945: Last Friday night, the junior class of the Elko county high school held its first semester pay dance. A large number of students were present and also quite a few former students, all helping to make the affair a great success. A number of prizes were given throughout the evening, two to the best jitterbug couple, won by Bill Smales and Dolores Bena. Ted Johnson received a prize for having the fanciest and loudest bow tie (one made by himself), and Betty Lou Bowers won a prize for the most attractive girl’s hair bow. Prizes for the loudest socks went to Theresa Stanaland and Gary Hyde.
November 14, 1945: First games of the church basketball league were played Wednesday night at the high school. The first game was the L.D.S. and the Episcopalians fighting it out with the Episcopalians winning 23-20. The second game of the night pitted the Catholics and the Presbyterians. In the final minute, Charles Perry made two quick shots, winning the game for the Presbyterians, 28-26. Players in the first games were: Episcopalian – Patterson, Smales, Scott, Carter, Brennen, Johnson, Kiernes, Stock. L.D.S. – Pierce, Burner, Williams, Biegler, Salls. Catholics – Faneth, Uriarte, Atwood, McDermott, Goicoa, George, Brown, Ernaut. Presbyterian – Juinger, Anderson, Scott, Quinn, Perry, Stalk, McCuistion, McVae, Murphy, Wright, Harmer.
50 YEARS AGO
November 9, 1970: Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gilligan of Reno are parents of a boy born Nov. 1 at Washoe Medical Hospital and has been named Scott James. Mr. and Mrs. Bud Rose of Jiggs are maternal grandparents and Mr. and Mrs. Darus Gilligan of Elko are paternal grandparents.
November 11, 1970: With the “1970 Wild Land Season” ending this month, a low number of total acres burned in Elko County it was reported by the Nevada Division of Forestry. In 1970, 287 acres were burned compared to 1,330 acres last year at this time but the total number of 77 fires for 1970 increased by 11 over last year’s figure. Of the 77 fires, all but seven were man caused.
November 14, 1970: At an open installation on Nov. 9, June Wilson and George Glaser were installed as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron of Elko Chapter No. 17, Order of Eastern Star. A skit and gift presentation was conducted for the incoming Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron by Rainbow Girls DeeDee Anderson, Worthy Advisor, Rama Rogers, Sue Kuehn, Jane McCarty and Debbie Herman.
25 YEARS AGO
November 8, 1995: Northeastern Nevada Museum directors this week announced plans for a major expansion project, prompted by the gift of more than 200 exotic-animal mounts from Frances and Jack Wannamaker of Burbank, Calif. The Wannamakers also are donating $1 million toward construction of the additional museum space to house the collection. “This is an opportunity for the museum to offer the public an unusual educational exhibit,” Morris Gallagher, president of the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society, the museum’s governing board, said.
November 11, 1995: Elko natives Bob Pearce and Paul Sawyer want residents and visitors to know about the area’s historical contribution to America’s westward expansion. So, as co-chairmen of the local chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association, they’re spearheading the construction of a kiosk and historical marker at the Hunter exit from Interstate 80 west of Elko. The site was selected for its historical significance – it overlooks the point where the Hastings Cutoff rejoined the California Trail. Sawyer pointed out the Hastings Cutoff is also referred to as the Donner Trail, since it was also used by that famous group.
