Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
January 26, 1895: Late trains from the west are the general rule now. Too much snow on the mountains.
Dr. C.J. Hood and wife arrived from Spokane, Washington, Tuesday for the purpose of making Elko their home in the future.
100 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1920: Many Elkoites attended the dance at the Lamoille hall on Saturday. Everyone present had a real good time.
Mrs. Jack Dempsey, wife of the world’s champion pugilist, who has been living at Wells for more than a year past and who was a witness in the murder trial held here last fall, has made charges that her husband was a slacker and declares that she holds letters to prove her assertion.
January 30, 1920: METROPOLIS: The ladies of our school faculty were hostesses at a very successful dinner party on Sunday. The invited guests were Mr. Herbert Badt; Mr. Milton Badt and Miss Louise Cazier of Wells; Mr. and Mrs. L.F. Hatch of Metropolis. A splendid turkey dinner was served and the afternoon very pleasantly ended with a sleighing party.
There will be something doing next Monday night at the Mayer when the members of the fish and game club get together for their first smoker. A program has been arranged and there will be but one talk by a representative from the Ogden forest office, who will make his remarks short and to the point. The main attraction of the evening will be several boxing bouts by local boys, three or four round affairs between the boys who have been practicing out during the winter months, and who are in condition to put up a snappy scrap.
75 YEARS AGO
January 26, 1945: Miss Marguerite Calzacorta has the distinction of being the “first” woman assistant bank cashier in Elko county – maybe the state of Nevada. She achieved that distinction Wednesday when she was appointed assistant to James M. Olin, who was elevated to the position of cashier of the Nevada Bank of Commerce.
You have free articles remaining.
Somewhere in the Pacific – Marine Private First Class Robert J. Guisti, 20, of Elko, Nev., recently was awarded the Purple Heart medal for wounds suffered at Guam. Guisti was wounded by machine gun fire during the battle for the Orote Peninsula airfield. He returned to action 15 days later. He is a graduate of Elko high school. Private First Class Guisti is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Attilo Guisti of Beowawe.
January 29, 1945: Elko county sent 63 young ranchers to Salt Lake city today to report for physical examinations before entering into the armed forces of the United States. Spectators said it was one of the “healthiest” groups of young men all from 18 to 25 year of age inclusive. Those leaving were: Leonard H. Shepherd, Alfred J. Salicchi, Darrell W. Lear, Jr., Benjamin J. Trento, Donald M. Jones, Julian A Ordoqui, William A. Wilson, Julio Palacio, Prudencio Mendive, Jr., Arthur H; Pakkett, Walter L. Cline, Jr., Nick Landa, Jr., George Smiraldo, Albert K. Supp, Joseph R. Burtard, and Pete Barinaga, Jr., William B. Gibbs, John Arrascade, Jr., Vance J. Smiley, William H. Hepworth, Jess M. Urresti, Norman J. Wilson, Charles E. Westlund, Jose Sustacha, Jr., William G. Glaser, Harry Dick, Cedric G. Moore, Loran W. Glaser, Richard E Hunt, Leo J. Frentzen, Lewis Sharp, Jr., John B. Martin, Arnold R. Paskett, Joe A. Salazar, Frank Tobar, Albert Palacio, William D. Hylton, Jesus Sustacha, Thomas Bilbao, Roger S. Smith, George E, Chapin, Stephen A. Urriola, Wayne G. Alexander, Jim Mock, Dulio Bottari, Robert R. Wright, Frank Palacio, Charles W. Chapin, Franklin Prunty, John E. Blackett, Pete Laucirica, Alex Bilbao, Clair H. Knudson, Frank Lespade, James M. Smiley and Claude M. Braswell.
January 30, 1945: Two Elko county youths from the Owyhee reservation have made the supreme sacrifice for their country, it was announced today. Pfc. Clarence Hanks and Pvt. Sydney Jack were killed in the European theatre of war. Purple heart awards have been received by their relatives. Pvt. Willis Premo is at the reservation on a furlough, having been severely wounded. He has undergone six operations since receiving severe wounds in Africa.
50 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1970: Phil Joyal, El Aero Flight Service manager, has been appointed commander of the Elko Civil Air Patrol organization. Joyal replaces Carl Lino who has served as local commander since 1963.
Elko County School District Superintendent Robert Zander will confer with city officials concerning the district’s proposed use of the new Elko swimming complex it was decided last night. The board received a letter from City Manager Jack Sutherland, concerning the new swimming facility, asking about district use. Zander said the Elko district would need the facility from 8-4 four days a week. It was also noted that a swimming instructor would be needed if a swimming instruction class is added to the curriculum.
January 29, 1970: Three Elko groups have been selected to participate in the March of Dimes Telerama to be held in Salt Lake City this weekend. Those groups who will make an appearance are: The Melody Scheemers, which is comprised of Paul Wiggins, Diane Giles, Dorothy Tewell, Sandra Stearns, Russ McMullen, Carlie Harmer, Kenny Harriman, and Fred Charlton; a local rock group The Organized Confusion; and a duet composed of Susan Greenfelder and Sheila Hayes, who will be accompanied by Lowell Swendseid on the guitar.
January 30, 1970: Senator Alan Bible, D.-Nev. announced today the appointment of Patrick Brennen of Elko to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Brennen, a senior at Elko High School, is one of three Nevadans to receive a 1970 appointments from Nevada’s senior lawmaker.
25 YEARS AGO
January 27, 1995: San Francisco is the overwhelming favorite for the upcoming Super Bowl IX. And local support for NFL merchandise reflects that trend. While San Francisco items are abundant, San Diego faithful need not fear because a T-shirt or two can be had at area stores. Linda Demaline’s Sports Hound offers the widest selection of Charger attire and trinkets for the fans who want to be properly accessorized Sunday afternoon.
January 30, 1995: The 11th annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering came to a close early yesterday morning following the traditional all-night jam session at the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel, where Western Folklife staff, performers and a few locals gathered one last time to strum a few tunes, share a few stories and bid their farewells until next time.
January 31, 1995: There is an easily identifiable musty air that seems particular to the boxing ring. It is a combination of sweat, hope and long hours of practice. But, it is not normally associated with a lingering scent of diesel fuel. Home for the Elko Leathernecks Boxing Club is an empty bay at the Elko Sanitation garage on Silver Street. And it is there that coach Ramon Salaz puts his young ring aspirants through a two or three hour workout every Monday through Thursday night. Salaz said about seven young boxers attend the workouts and range in age from eight to 18 years old. “They are trying to stay out of trouble and keep kids off of drugs,” he commented. “A program like this, where they like to fight, a boxing program where they like to hit each other, teaches them how to do it without using it on the street, just in the ring.”