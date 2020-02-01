Rewrite: News from past issues

January 27, 1995: San Francisco is the overwhelming favorite for the upcoming Super Bowl IX. And local support for NFL merchandise reflects that trend. While San Francisco items are abundant, San Diego faithful need not fear because a T-shirt or two can be had at area stores. Linda Demaline’s Sports Hound offers the widest selection of Charger attire and trinkets for the fans who want to be properly accessorized Sunday afternoon.

January 31, 1995: There is an easily identifiable musty air that seems particular to the boxing ring. It is a combination of sweat, hope and long hours of practice. But, it is not normally associated with a lingering scent of diesel fuel. Home for the Elko Leathernecks Boxing Club is an empty bay at the Elko Sanitation garage on Silver Street. And it is there that coach Ramon Salaz puts his young ring aspirants through a two or three hour workout every Monday through Thursday night. Salaz said about seven young boxers attend the workouts and range in age from eight to 18 years old. “They are trying to stay out of trouble and keep kids off of drugs,” he commented. “A program like this, where they like to fight, a boxing program where they like to hit each other, teaches them how to do it without using it on the street, just in the ring.”