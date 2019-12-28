Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1894: Nice buggy robes at Brain’s. Just the thing for a Christmas present.
The new temperance hall in Mound Valley will be dedicated next Friday with appropriate ceremonies.
The supper being prepared by the Depot Hotel for the Christmas night dance is going to be the best of the year. Especial care is being taken to make it A1. Everything the market affords will be found on the table.
100 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1919: Today is the shortest day of the year, and if the old saying holds true that “When the days begin to lengthen the cold begins to strengthen” we can look forward to some cold weather.
The trains on the Eureka-Palisade railroad, while not the fastest in the world, discount the other roads in accommodation. Saturday when the train was passing through the hills, the passengers saw some fine pine trees on the hillside, and when appealed to the conductor stopped the train while each passenger went out and got a Christmas tree. When the train pulled out it was found one of the passengers had been left in the hills, and the train backed up and got her.
December 24, 1919: The ice harvest is in full swing here and the ice is in excellent condition, being fully twelve inches thick. About sixty men are employed on the pond and in the big ice house, and if the weather conditions continue cold the harvest will be finished by the fore part of next week.
December 26, 1919: RUBY VALLEY: Blaine Wines is taking a vacation from store duties and has gone to spend Christmas with – whom? (It’s all right anyhow Blaine).
While the usual Tom and Jerry drinks were notable for their absence on Christmas day, some of the boys had saved up the straight article, judging by their actions. But even at that this Christmas was a great improvement over the one a year ago. And next year we hope that booze will be so scarce that it will be impossible even to get a whiff or a whiskey breath.
75 YEARS AGO
You have free articles remaining.
December 22, 1944: Christmas, 1944, will be celebrated Monday throughout Elko county with prayers for an early victory, with family gatherings which will include men from the various services and with the usual exchange of gifts, following the annual visit of Kris Kringle. While war clouds will hang heavily over the country during the holiday period, there is much evidence to indicate that the holiday will be joyfully observed, especially for the benefit of the children.
December 26, 1944: The holidays passed quietly in Elko county, with Santa paying his usual visit to homes, especially those of the children. Church services were crowded and the weather mild, at least in comparison to recent temperatures. Sheriff C.L. Smith reported this afternoon that a few celebrated well, rather than wisely, but outside of that it was a quiet Christmas day.
A great many Elko men were far away on Christmas day, several were fortunate to get home, but one soldier, Pvt. Leroy Bylund, medical corps, was so near and yet so far when the train he was on passed through Elko without stopping on Christmas morning and mother, Mrs. D.W. Frank, his sister Mrs. A.J. Frank and Mrs. Leroy Bylund failed to even get a chance to wave to him.
December 28, 1944: The widening of Idaho street, including a new “plan which is being presented by the Elko C. of C. to the state highway department. Mayor David Dotta reported to the club that a committee from the club and members of the city council have been considering the vital problem of widening Idaho street. Under the plan, there would be a jog in the highway from Third street west, which would make for fair visibility and do away with necessity of the city’s having to purchase valuable right of ways. Ten feet would be taken on each side of the highway. The property, highest in value, which would be affected if the highway was carried straight through is that owned by Dr. & Mrs. R.P. Roantree.
50 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1969: Nene Corone, 18-year-old daughter of Mr .& Mrs. E.A. Corone of Wells, is a candidate for the title of Queen of the snowmobile races scheduled for January, 1970 at Tent Mountain. She is a 1969 graduate of Wells High School. While in high school she was president and treasurer of the FHA, was active in school chorus and the drill team. She was awarded the 1969 “Crisco Award” as an outstanding student in home economics.
Nine members of the 1969 Elko High School football team were selected for spots on the “AA” Division All State squad announced by the Nevada State Journal. Those named first team were senior guard Pat Brennen, who nailed down one of the offensive unit posts; senior tackle Joe Skivington, named to the defensive squad; and senior halfback Adrian Mariluch, who was picked as first team safety. Indians selected for honorable mention were end Herb Olson; interior linemen Gene Gustin, Chuck Perry, and Gary Prunty; and backs Layne Kenley and Pat Combs.
December 23, 1969: Elko High School’s “Band of Indians” and Pep “E” drill team have returned from a triumphant invasion of San Francisco over the past weekend and the much-honored groups brought home yet another award. According to Wayne Skeem, band director, the groups were presented a large trophy by San Francisco 49er director of half-time entertainment Robert Olmstead, following their performance at halftime of the 49er-Philadelphia Eagles game.
December 24, 1969: Miss Maureen (Tina) Manning of Owyhee was named Miss National Congress of American Indians at the National Congress of American Indians in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Manning of Owyhee. The honor as “Miss NCAI” was based on a talent presentation, personal interviews, tribal knowledge and authenticity of her Indian costume. Tina read some of her own creative writing and delivered the 23rd Psalm in Indian sign language for her talent presentation.
25 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1994: Molly and Justin Wolf of Elko are parents of a son born Tuesday, December 20 at Elko General Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
December 24, 1994: Tuesday’s meeting of the Elko County School District trustees was a time of farewells for superintendent Paul Billings, board president Jeoffry Dahl and trustee Jim Connelley. In January, Assistant Superintendent Marcia Bandera will move into the top office and Clover Valley rancher Wilde Brough and Elko chiropractor Lee Reierson will take over the seats of Dahl and Connelley.