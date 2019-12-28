Rewrite: News from past issues

A great many Elko men were far away on Christmas day, several were fortunate to get home, but one soldier, Pvt. Leroy Bylund, medical corps, was so near and yet so far when the train he was on passed through Elko without stopping on Christmas morning and mother, Mrs. D.W. Frank, his sister Mrs. A.J. Frank and Mrs. Leroy Bylund failed to even get a chance to wave to him.

December 28, 1944: The widening of Idaho street, including a new “plan which is being presented by the Elko C. of C. to the state highway department. Mayor David Dotta reported to the club that a committee from the club and members of the city council have been considering the vital problem of widening Idaho street. Under the plan, there would be a jog in the highway from Third street west, which would make for fair visibility and do away with necessity of the city’s having to purchase valuable right of ways. Ten feet would be taken on each side of the highway. The property, highest in value, which would be affected if the highway was carried straight through is that owned by Dr. & Mrs. R.P. Roantree.