Rewrite: News from past issues

April 2, 1920: The Stray Elks of Elko will give a benefit dance on the evening of April 9th in the auditorium of the grammar school to raise money for the purchase of pictures for the school rooms.

75 YEARS AGOMarch 29, 1945: The prayers of the people of Elko county will be mingled with those of people world over on Easter Sunday, April 1st for an end to the war, which is ravaging the world. Hope is held for an early end to hostilities in Europe and the earnest hope of people everywhere is that the conflict will end soon, not only there but in the Pacific, so that the lives of our youths will be saved and families will again be united.

March 29, 1945: One of the Elko inductees who left for Salt Lake yesterday is the seventh son of his family, of originally 10 boys, to enter the service. Norman Feasel, brother-in-law of Mrs. Gus Paoli of Elko, has two brothers in the European theatre, four in the Pacific area and one back in the United States after losing a leg in France. His father Japhet Feasel resides in Tiffen, Ohio. Mrs. Norman Feasel and little daughter are now living in Ogden, Utah with her parents Mr & Mrs. Pasco Santarelli. Feasel was lineman for the Elko County Telephone and Telegraph Company until called for the service.