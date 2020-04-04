Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1895: Last Friday evening, the people were treated to an unusually good entertainment, given by the Carlin Dramatic Club. This club has been in existence about twenty years and its productions have always been of high order, the last being no exception to the rule. While the staff of players has not remained the same during all these years their talent has not deteriorated in the least.
Rain and snow this week. Cold wind from the north yesterday.
Pipes will be laid the coming week from the main supply pipe to the new K. of P. cemetery on the hill.
100 YEARS AGOMarch 29, 1920: Saturday the first of the home-coming cattle from Fallon and other points in the western part of the state where they have been on feed since the beginning of the winter, arrived. The shipment consisted of a train load, billed for Deeth, belonging to Casler & Sons, S.J Weeks, and P. Robert Prunty. The stock is in good condition to turn out on the range. They will be unloaded at Deeth and then driven to the range, both north and south of the tracks.
March 30, 1920: Ray G. Chester who has charge of the Elko Lamoille Power house at the mouth of Lamoille canyon is in town this week, and reports plenty of water coming down the canyon. During the month of March, he says, it snowed every day in the mountains, and this snow is banked in the canyons insuring plenty of water the coming summer.
April 2, 1920: The Stray Elks of Elko will give a benefit dance on the evening of April 9th in the auditorium of the grammar school to raise money for the purchase of pictures for the school rooms.
75 YEARS AGOMarch 29, 1945: The prayers of the people of Elko county will be mingled with those of people world over on Easter Sunday, April 1st for an end to the war, which is ravaging the world. Hope is held for an early end to hostilities in Europe and the earnest hope of people everywhere is that the conflict will end soon, not only there but in the Pacific, so that the lives of our youths will be saved and families will again be united.
March 29, 1945: One of the Elko inductees who left for Salt Lake yesterday is the seventh son of his family, of originally 10 boys, to enter the service. Norman Feasel, brother-in-law of Mrs. Gus Paoli of Elko, has two brothers in the European theatre, four in the Pacific area and one back in the United States after losing a leg in France. His father Japhet Feasel resides in Tiffen, Ohio. Mrs. Norman Feasel and little daughter are now living in Ogden, Utah with her parents Mr & Mrs. Pasco Santarelli. Feasel was lineman for the Elko County Telephone and Telegraph Company until called for the service.
March 30, 1945: One hundred twenty decks of cards, including pan, pinochle and bridge, have been contributed for soldiers in hospitals by Elko citizens and former residents of Elko. One good sized box of decks came all the way from Dorris, Calif., from Estella Harmer, former Elkoan. The largest single contribution has been made by Kenneth Scott of the Overland Bar, who brought in 60 decks. But gifts of even just one deck will benefit some soldier, too, and are appreciated very much by our boys in the service.
April 2, 1945: Carl Lino, Jr., swallowed a nickel Saturday afternoon and was rushed to Salt Lake City, where it was removed from his throat. He is expected back home with his parents some time today luckily none the worse for trying to play “piggy bank.”
50 YEARS AGOMarch 31, 1970: Three Elko boxers won championships at the AAY Tournament last weekend in Pocatello, Idaho. The winners are Pete Jones, 147-pounds; Nathan George, 126-pound champion and “Outstanding Boxer” award winner; and Jack Hornbarger, 165-pounds.
April 1, 1970: Today is Census Day in Elko and for all of the United States of America. Today is the day the Bureau of the Census hopes to begin counting every American. Genevieve Smith, Elko area crew leader, today cautioned everyone to keep his census forms until they are called for by a census taker. The forms should not be mailed back even if the householder does not plan to be home. If no one is home when the census taker calls, he will call again until everyone has been counted.
April 3, 1970: The Elko High School Pep E Drill Team travelled to Boise, Idaho today to compete in the Western States Competition at Borah High School. Those team members attending are Janice Wolfley, Linda Hess, Colleen Madigan, Cheryl Rowe, Vicki Jayo, Sue Kuehn, Sandy Stearns, Billie Sue Evans, Susan Evans, Joyce Davis, Mary Rowen, Laurie Cuthbertson, Val Jauregui, Vicki Hall, Juliann Wright, Holly Bernadot, Collett Warren, Linda Headley, Terry Lynch, Bobbi Dodd, Janis Perry, Leslie Garcia Dee Dee Anderson, and Janet Wright. They were accompanied by drummers Mark Vietti, Bonnie Olin, Kyle Woodward, Charlie Harmer and Anita Anacabe.
April 4, 1970: The 6 degree low temperature recorded in Elko today broke the record for this date according to the Elko Weather Bureau. The previous record was 14 set in 1931 and equalled in 1945.
25 YEARS AGOMarch 30, 1995: Two Elko High School seniors have been accepted to prestigious military academies by Sen. Richard Bryan. Matt Thiel, son of Matthew and Deborah Thiel of Elko, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Micah Weller, son of Gene and Patty Weller of Spring Creek, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Anapolis, Md. The two young men make up part of an elite freshman class, as each academy only accepts about a thousand new students each year. Both Theil and Weller plan to study engineering.
April 3, 1995: Elko County students brought home a number of awards from the Nevada State Odyssey of the Mind Competition held in Reno, and four of those teams will now advance to the world finals. Northside pupils Zach Harriman, Katie Cavender, Megan Harvey, Jex Lawrence, Brook Buerkle, Holly VanDerDusen and Tom Goicoechea took the division one first place award. Sage students Arol Swallow, Corbin and Gavin McFarlane, Michael Reule, Steven Cizewski, Hannah Woodell, and Jared Wilkerson took first place in Division One. Elko Junior High School students Lisa Bleazard, Brandy Fordin, Josee-Anne Tousignant, Anna Elwood, Donnette Gilbert and Marlene Waters brought home the Division Two first place award. Elko Grammar No. 2 pupils Lindsie Newman, Kim Harris, Chelsea Gignac, Julie Sheffield and Lauren Ward took division one first place honors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.