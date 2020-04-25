Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1895: The question of establishing a County High School in Elko county is to be submitted to the people on the 29th inst., and it is earnestly to be desired that all patriotic citizens will give it that attention which its importance merits.
The Elko Brass Band discoursed sweet strains of music in front of the post office Sunday morning. The hour was too early, however, and very few persons heard the music.
A female tramp with two or three children struck Elko Wednesday from the East. She was shipped west on Thursday morning’s train.
100 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1920: Yesterday afternoon fifteen pupils of the high school were made happy over securing the coveted block “E”, given only to those who participated in some of the games of basketball in the past season, or in some of the other field sports. The occasion in the presentation of the “E” was a very formal one, and addresses were made by Prof. Jensen, Deputy Superintendent Neeley, District Attorney Castle, Coach Finch and Miss Ranier. The boys received a block “E”, while the girls were given a Greek “E”. The girls organized a Greek “E” society with the following members: Verle Lebreski, Christine McFarlane, Barbara Steninger, Pauline Johnston, Isabelle Griswold, Della Woods, Alberta Smiley, Ada Grover and Dorothy Middleton. The boys who received an “E” were Donald McCormick, Will Goodale, Gerald Smiley, Chester Scranton, Tom Griswold and Irvin Lebreski.
At a meeting yesterday held in the high school auditorium the boys signed a petition pledging themselves to wear overalls for the remainder of the school year. The freshies must wear bib overalls, the sophs are restricted to koveralls, while the juniors and seniors are permitted to wear any sort of overalls they may fancy. It was agreed that the overalls must not be turned up at the bottom.
Constable George Gilmore, who left here yesterday morning at eight o’clock in his Overland Four, arrived in Tuscarora at 2:30 in the afternoon. Kirk Cornwall, driving a Klieber truck, left here at eight o’clock in the morning and did not arrive in Tuscarora until two this morning. They telephoned that the roads are simply terrible.
75 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1945: On duty as a neuro-psychiatric technician at the U.S. Naval hospital, St. Albans, New York is Wave Pharmacist’s Mate 3/c Verlie R. Burner, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Carroll H. Burner of Elko. Miss Burner’s parents were at first hesitant about her joining the Waves, but now “think it’s the finest thing she ever did.” She is a happy young lady in the service of Uncle Sam’s Navy and has the job she wanted above all others.
April 20, 1945: A posthumous award of a Bronze Star Medal was made to Mrs. Elsie Joe, Elko, at the city office in honor of her husband, Private Joe, who was killed on the Solomon Islands, Aug. 11, 1944. The award at the simple, but impressive ceremony was made by Lt. Col. E. Lewis Field. “For heroic achievement in connection with military operations at Solomon Islands. Volunteering with an officer and five other men to out-flank and destroy an enemy machine gun position, Private Joe aided in working this group to within ten yards of the enemy. When the enemy gun suddenly opened fire upon the seven-man group the officer was hit and fell to the ground. In the face of almost certain death, Private Joe crawled forward in an attempt to drag the officer to safety. While in the performance of this heroic act, Private Joe was mortally wounded by another burst from the enemy gun.”
April 24, 1945: Sgt. Blaine Wines, reported missing in action in Belgium January 8th, is a prisoner of war in Germany. The news was received by his parents Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Wines today through a card filled out by Sergeant Wines in Prisoner of War Camp Stalag XII A. He wrote that he was in good health and was being moved to another camp, exactly as Pfc. Frank Jayo wrote February 6 from the same camp. Jayo has since been liberated and high hopes for the liberation of Sergeant Wines are sustained by his parents, his little sister May Lou and his brothers Carrol and Gordon.
50 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1970: Approximately 30 machines took part in snowmobile races, sponsored by Elko and Wells dealers, held at Lamoille. Dick Wright, Elko, took first place in the “B” and “D” classes; Ron Nelson, Elko, took first place in the “C” Modified class; and Clarence Bogue, Elko, took first in the “C” stock. Linda Nelson, Elko, won the Ladies Powder Puff event and Kathleen Bogue, Elko, was second. Tom Ericksen, Wells, was the winner in the Kid’s Class and Dan Lespade, Elko. was second.
April 21, 1970: Nancy Wilcox and Kathy Maes have been selected by the American Legion Auxiliary, W.W. Manning Post No. 32, as Carlin’s delegates to Girls’ State to be held in Reno in June. Alternate candidates are Ramona Burr and Connie Rassmussen.
April 23, 1970: W.C. Moell Co., Inc., Elko Hardware store and farm equipment dealer, closed its doors last Friday, ending a business operation that covered almost a quarter of a century. William C. Moell said today that he had no plans to re-open the business which was founded in January of 1946 when William C. Moell, Sr., and his son purchased the Elko Radio and Appliance Co. from Alan Porter and John Hunter.
April 25, 1970: New officers elected at the April 16 meeting of the Elko Twentieth Century Club to serve during the coming year were: Patty Kendall, president; Paula Walther, vice-president; Pauline Aguirre, recording secretary; Mary Tanner, treasurer; and Wendy Ispisua, corresponding secretary. Following the business meeting guest speaker Sarah Campsey, presented a program on re-upholstering furniture.
25 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1995: Elko fans expected freshman Scott Santina would be hitting the ball hard this spring. The fact it turned out to be a golf ball instead of a baseball was a surprise though, and a pleasant one for Elko High School’s golf team. Santina continued his solid links play yesterday in a county match Elko’s Ruby View Golf Course, shooting a 40 in rainy weather to win medalist honors. Santina’s success has been a nice boost for an Elko team hoping to make its first state tournament appearance in five years.
April 24, 1995: Elko County Commissioners have cleared a major hurdle towards the relocation of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Dodd/Beals Fire Protection Training Academy to the Elko-Carlin area. Commissioners unanimously approved a draft agreement Friday to purchase the approximately 400-acre Box K Ranch from T.G. “Red” Sheppard of Winnemucca.
April 25, 1995: The Elko Garden Club sponsored the planting of 14 rose bushes around the fountain at the train Park in downtown Elko last Saturday (Earth Day). In addition to garden club members, helping were volunteers from the Heart of Elko Partnership, the Elko General Hospital Medical Explorers Club, the Elko High School Key Club and all three Elko mayoral candidates, Elko Mayor Jim Polkinghorne, Elko City Councilman, Nora Hatfield and Elko businessman Mike Franzoia. Other volunteers included Elko City manager George Edes and Elko County Assessor Joe Aguirre.
