Rewrite: News from past issues

At a meeting yesterday held in the high school auditorium the boys signed a petition pledging themselves to wear overalls for the remainder of the school year. The freshies must wear bib overalls, the sophs are restricted to koveralls, while the juniors and seniors are permitted to wear any sort of overalls they may fancy. It was agreed that the overalls must not be turned up at the bottom.

Constable George Gilmore, who left here yesterday morning at eight o’clock in his Overland Four, arrived in Tuscarora at 2:30 in the afternoon. Kirk Cornwall, driving a Klieber truck, left here at eight o’clock in the morning and did not arrive in Tuscarora until two this morning. They telephoned that the roads are simply terrible.

75 YEARS AGO

April 19, 1945: On duty as a neuro-psychiatric technician at the U.S. Naval hospital, St. Albans, New York is Wave Pharmacist’s Mate 3/c Verlie R. Burner, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Carroll H. Burner of Elko. Miss Burner’s parents were at first hesitant about her joining the Waves, but now “think it’s the finest thing she ever did.” She is a happy young lady in the service of Uncle Sam’s Navy and has the job she wanted above all others.