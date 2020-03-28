Rewrite: News from past issues

125 years ago
March 23, 1895: T.T. Harris has purchased the Humboldt House property of Joe Lang.
Tramps are getting to be a confounded nuisance in Elko. They ought to be made to move along.
Seven hundred and sixty-nine deaths of la grippe are reported in London during the last two weeks.
The game law regarding ducks has been amended by the present legislature, extending the season for killing teal, mallard, etc. to the first of April. The bill has been approved by the Governor and our sportsmen can have two weeks more hunting.
100 yearsMarch 22, 1920: In this day and age, moving a house is no job at all, where in the old days every neighbor for miles around was called in for help. Yesterday the residence known as the Frank Batchelor house in the extreme eastern part of the town, was placed on skids, and moved to the corner of Juniper and Third, on the hill.
March 24, 1920: A threatened epidemic of measles among the high school pupils caused a hurry up meeting of the Elko County Board of Education at the home of Mrs. John Henderson. Dr John Worden, county health officer, met with the members and made certain recommendations concerning the handling of the situation at the dormitory. Dr. Worden made the following recommendations: 1. That teachers at the dormitory be allowed to continue teaching so long as it is evident that they do not have the measles. 2. That youngsters who can furnish satisfactory evidence that they have had the measles be permitted to continue school from the dormitory. 3. That the dormitory be placed under quarantine, warning that visitors be not admitted. 4. That the boys and girls at the dormitory who have not had the measles be examined daily for symptoms and that they be permitted to attend school so long as there are no indications of measles. 5. That all gymnasium work and social functions of the school be eliminated for the present. 6. That the washable clothing of those who have the measles be sterilized before being sent to the laundry or washed in the dormitory.
March 26, 1920: The time is fast approaching when the trans-continental autos will be passing through this section of the state, some going east and some going west, and the most of them will want to stop in Elko. But we have no accommodation for them and they are compelled to “dry camp” along the road on each side of the city. What we need, and must have, is a space set aside for the use of auto parties who carry their own camping outfit. This ground must be equipped with water and fire places where the travelers can cook their meals. If this is done, practically all will stay the night in town.
75 years agoMarch 22, 1945: Pfc. Jim Thompson, paratrooper, is in a hospital in England, having received a leg wound while in action in France last month. He is a former Rio Tinto man, having worked in the mines there for four years prior to joining the army. He is a nephew of Mrs. Homer Andrae of Mountain City. His brother Lt. Norman Thompson, also of Rio Tinto, is in the Philippines where he has been in two combats he wishes he had never seen.
March 26, 1945: Ted Laibly, chief yeoman on the U.S.S. Bismarck which has been announced as sunk at Iwo Jima on February 21st, is a survivor of the catastrophe. Mr. & Mrs. Neil Jones have received a letter from him dated February 28, in which he was, of course, unable to say the carrier had been sunk, but stated that he was suffering from a cold but otherwise alright. Two hundred men were killed in the explosion and 100 men in the water killed by the Japanese before they could be picked up by other U.S. boats.
March 27, 1945: Monday night the Carlin P.T.A. held their regular meeting with President Leona King presiding. The first grade put on the program under the direction of their teacher Mrs. Charlotte Stone. The program consisted of a piano duet by Nancy Aiazzi and Ruth Ann Troupe, a song by a group of first graders, namely: Albert Smith, Tommy Cross, Ruth Ann Troupe, Nancy Aiazzi, Rita Woods, Juanita Flores, Catherine Thompson, Antoine Castilla and Dominic Pieretti.
March 28, 1945: Vance Smiley, 19-year old son of Mr. & Mrs. Sol Smiley of Starr Valley, fell from a hay wagon yesterday and ran the tine of a pitchfork through his right side. When his father arrived at the scene, having seen Vance fall, he had a difficult time in pulling the tine from his son’s side. The injured youth was rushed to Elko for treatment, and it was found the tine had not pierced any vital organs.
50 years agoMarch 24, 1970: Teryl Ann Christean, 20, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. G.E. Christean of Elko, will be among the performers from Utah State University who will present a concert on Thursday at the Elko LDS Church. Miss Christean is a junior majoring in physical education at Utah State and is a former Miss Elko County. She is president of Lamda Delta sorority, the organization from which dancers were selected to perform on the current 10-day concert tour.
March 25, 1970: Myron Floren, accordionist and conductor, tops the billing for the April 3 Lawrence Welk show to be held in Wells at the high school gymnasium. Floren will appear with a cast of other stars that are all regular performers on the televised Welk show.
March 26, 1970: Sale of the Lane Ranch in Star Valley by William H. and Golda Lane to four Elko residents was announced today by Hugh D. McMullen, Elko real estate broker who handled the transaction. McMullen reported the purchasers are Sauveur and Norma Elizaboyen and Leo and Leonie Morandi, all owners of motels in Elko. The ranch has been in the Lane family since 1885; and Bill Lane, the seller in the transaction announced today, was born on the property and has spent his entire life there.
25 years agoMarch 23, 1995: Employees of Nevada Advertising this morning removed remaining shards after high winds shattered a display sign at the Holiday Inn. Gusts in the mid-60 mph range were recorded at the Elko airport tower shortly after midnight.
March 25, 1995: Marilee Harper-Harrison first opened the doors to Northern Nevada Community College’s Child Center two decades ago. Back then, the center had an enrollment of 40 children, and Harrison taught the classes herself with the help of three student teachers. Today, the program has grown to more than 100 preschool children, a working staff of 13 part-time teachers, and a growing number of recently hatched baby chickens. The center is beginning to out grow area inside NNCC’s McMullen Hall, But not for long. In September, the NNCC Child Center will move into a brand new home. The new facility, a 5,000-square-foot structure, is located behind Berg Hall on the NNCC campus.
March 28, 1995: The winners of the annual Basque Mus Tournament were Chapo Leniz and Domingo Ozamis, first place with Nick Fagoaga and Bernado Yanci in second place. The tournament was played on March 19 and 25 beginning with 14 pairs of partners. The winners were announced during Saturday’s Sheepherder’s Ball at the Basque Club House and will represent Elko in the North American Championship this summer.
