Rewrite: News from past issues

100 years March 22, 1920: In this day and age, moving a house is no job at all, where in the old days every neighbor for miles around was called in for help. Yesterday the residence known as the Frank Batchelor house in the extreme eastern part of the town, was placed on skids, and moved to the corner of Juniper and Third, on the hill.

March 24, 1920: A threatened epidemic of measles among the high school pupils caused a hurry up meeting of the Elko County Board of Education at the home of Mrs. John Henderson. Dr John Worden, county health officer, met with the members and made certain recommendations concerning the handling of the situation at the dormitory. Dr. Worden made the following recommendations: 1. That teachers at the dormitory be allowed to continue teaching so long as it is evident that they do not have the measles. 2. That youngsters who can furnish satisfactory evidence that they have had the measles be permitted to continue school from the dormitory. 3. That the dormitory be placed under quarantine, warning that visitors be not admitted. 4. That the boys and girls at the dormitory who have not had the measles be examined daily for symptoms and that they be permitted to attend school so long as there are no indications of measles. 5. That all gymnasium work and social functions of the school be eliminated for the present. 6. That the washable clothing of those who have the measles be sterilized before being sent to the laundry or washed in the dormitory.