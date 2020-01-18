Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 12, 1895: There were this Christmas season 131,960 money orders sent from the United States to the Old World, mainly as remembrances of “the old folks at home.”

Uncle Dick Dorsey has the thanks of every body in town for making wide paths through the snow.

All persons whose income is $3,600 must make a report to the revenue officer, although none are taxed except on the excess of over $4,000. This is the new revenue tax law.

100 YEARS AGO

January 14, 1920: News was given out yesterday morning whereby the French Bakery takes over the Pioneer Bakery, operated by E.P. Bihlmaier for the past year in the Pioneer building. By this deal Messrs. John Hunter and Emilio Gallo, proprietors of the French bakery buy the Pioneer steel ovens and other bakery fixtures, and for the present will continue to operate them in their present location in the Pioneer and the sales room on the corner.

County Clerk Keith has submitted her report for the year 1919 to State Game Warden Grover, showing that hunting is more popular than fishing in this county and this in spite of the fact that the women folks indulge in fishing and do not hunt.