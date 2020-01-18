Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1895: There were this Christmas season 131,960 money orders sent from the United States to the Old World, mainly as remembrances of “the old folks at home.”
Uncle Dick Dorsey has the thanks of every body in town for making wide paths through the snow.
All persons whose income is $3,600 must make a report to the revenue officer, although none are taxed except on the excess of over $4,000. This is the new revenue tax law.
100 YEARS AGO
January 14, 1920: News was given out yesterday morning whereby the French Bakery takes over the Pioneer Bakery, operated by E.P. Bihlmaier for the past year in the Pioneer building. By this deal Messrs. John Hunter and Emilio Gallo, proprietors of the French bakery buy the Pioneer steel ovens and other bakery fixtures, and for the present will continue to operate them in their present location in the Pioneer and the sales room on the corner.
County Clerk Keith has submitted her report for the year 1919 to State Game Warden Grover, showing that hunting is more popular than fishing in this county and this in spite of the fact that the women folks indulge in fishing and do not hunt.
The report of the state and government engineer as reported in the Free Press last Monday, favored a reservoir on the South Fork of the Humboldt river. There are two splendid sites for dams. The first named site is located at the very head of what is known as the South Fork canyon, at the foot of the old Reinhart ranch. Here the walls of the canyon narrows and is probably 100 feet deep. A dam at this point would back the water up to the Reinhart ranch buildings and extend over the entire valley. The other dam site is located further down the canyon, just below what is known as the old Capriola ranch. If this dam is built it will back the water up the South Fork valley almost as far as the site mentioned above, and in addition will conserve more than three times the volume of water, covering all the ranches between the dam and the upper Reinhart ranch.
January 16, 1920: The Elko high basketball team, composed of Donald McCormick, Gerald Smiley, Irvin Lebriski, Tom Griswold, William Goodale, Chester Scranton and John Higginbotham, defeated the Battle Mountain team at their place by a score of 30-20.
75 YEARS AGO
January 15, 1945: S/Sgt. Hank Chavis of Carlin is home on a 15 day furlough. He is a tail gunner for the American air forces and has seen much action from his station in England. At one time S/Sgt. Chavis was reported as missing, another time he was believed killed, but now all his Elko county friends are surely glad to see him safe and sound. Chavis was a Carlin high school basketball player and is well known here.
Mrs. Orvis Stock, who is the census enumerator for the Lamoille, South Fork, Jiggs, and River between Carlin and Deeth areas, plans to be at the Commercial Hotel from January 20th to February 1st, so that farmers who may be in town from outlying ranches, whom she failed to contact may cooperate with the Census by interviews with her.
Frank Unamuno, Gene Peterson, R.C. Rowe, Walther E. Hunzicker, Alden Peterson and A.R. Torgersen are meeting tonight to make plans for the Boy Scouts ski hike up Lamoille canyon next month. Unamuno, a Sun Valley ski instructor, is said to be a stickler in having all equipment in perfect shape and all scouts properly instructed and trained in its use and care, so as to promote not only the pleasure, but the safety and success of the expedition. Among the scouts themselves more enthusiasm for the hike is being manifested this year than ever before, and with snow conditions ideal this year’s hike promises to be one of the best in the history of the Lamoille canyon camp.
January 17, 1945: To take aerial pictures of Ruby Lakes and put out coyote poison stations, Lew Gourley, pilot for the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service, flew from Elko to Ruby Valley Saturday afternoon in his Piper Cub plane, accompanied by Robert Pollock, State Game Warden. By using the ice on Ruby Lake as an airport, they were able to land and spend Saturday night as guests of Mr. & Mrs. H.E. Cherry, who are in charge of the Ruby Lake Wildlife Refuge. Gourley and Cherry made several trips into the air above the refuge taking waterfowl census and making a count of muskrat houses.
50 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1970: Clark Russell, director Nevada State Economic Development Department, will meet with the Elko Chamber of Commerce recreation committee tonight to discuss future development of the Tent Mountain area as a major winter recreational site. Tent Mountain has a potential as great as Sun Valley, Idaho if properly developed according to a study by the Chamber’s recreation committee. A survey of snow conditions showed that they are better on Tent Mountain than Mt. Baldy at Sun Valley. The report, compiled by Dr. Roger Seyferth, chairman of the recreation committee, states that numerous excellent surveys have been made of the Ruby Mountains.
January 12, 1970: The regular December meeting of the Independence Valley 4-H Club was held at the home of Billie Sue and Douglas Evans. Election of officers for 1970 was held and the new officers are: President, Juliann Wright; Vice-President, Janet Wright; Secretary, Sam Mori; Treasurer, Douglas Evans; Reporter, Jeanna Wright; Recreation Leader, Billy Sue Evans.
January 12, 1970: Elko’s Boxing Club took a 71/2 -3 ½ victory from the Stewart Boxing Club in a match held before a capacity crowd Saturday night at the Elko Community College auditorium. Ronnie Hess, of Elko and Doyle Shurz of Stewart, shared the outstanding boxer award according to the vote of the judges – Mike Marfisi and Charles Crump – and the referee Joe Lemon. Both Hess and Shurz took TKO victories during the night. Elko’s Dick Prunty picked up the only KO of the evening when he stopped Randy Jackson.
January 17, 1970: A new slate of officers was elected recently to head the Silver Wheelers square dance club during 1970. Officers elected were: president, Hank Lee; vice-president, Bob Kane; secretary, Penny Pruitt and treasurer, Frank Carrillo. Outgoing officers are: president, Boyd Hadlock; vice-president, Huck Banks; secretary, Elizabeth Yowell and treasurer, Frank Carrillo. Jack Dodd was retained as caller-instructor.
25 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1995: Elda Armstrong, Joan Warf and Edna Herrera will compete for the crown of Ms. Senior Elko County on Saturday at the Elko Convention Center. The contestants will be judged on their philosophy of life, talent and evening gown competitions. KELK’s Lori Gilbert will serve as master of ceremonies, special guests will include Ms. Senior Elko County 1994 Mary Whitehead and current Miss Elko County Kara Basso. Entertainment will be provided by the Keenage Kitchen Klatter Band. The winner of the crown will go on to compete in the Ms. Senior Nevada Pageant later this year.
January 13, 1995: Elko County Sheriff’s Department’s only full-time deputy in Mountain City, Colin Perry, has been promoted to sergeant, Undersheriff Clair Morris announced this week. “He does the work of two deputies,” Morris observed. “It is hard to find somebody with that kind of dedication to work in a remote area like Mountain City.” Morris said Perry is well-liked and respected by the residents of Mountain City. “They know that if they call Colin, he is going to be there,” the undersheriff commented. Perry’s promotion will not affect his assignment, Morris said. “If we were to every transfer Colin out of Mountain City, I think those Mountain City people would revolt.”