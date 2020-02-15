Rewrite: News from past issues

February 13, 1920: At a special session of the board of education held here Wednesday, Miss Bertha Kenemeyer was unanimously elected principal of the Elko high school to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of George C. Jensen. Miss Kenemyer needs no introduction to the readers of this paper. She has been a resident of Elko for thirteen years, teaching in the high school for eight years. In 1915, she was appointed deputy superintendent for this district, holding the position until last fall, when she was superseded by Mr. Neeley. She received a call from the Metropolis district as principal of the schools there, and accepted, and is there at the present time.

75 YEARS AGO

February 12, 1945: The Stockmen’s hotel barber shop was opened to the public today, with Wiley Combs, well known Elko Barber in charge. J.B. Atcheson, former Elko barber will also have charge of one of the chairs. The shop is equipped with three chairs. The shop gives an idea of how other sections of the building will look as maroon tiling is being used throughout. It is extremely rich looking and should be especially effective in the gaming room, which will be finished with a horseshoe bar. R.C. Ellis, one of the owners of the hotel, said today that improvements will be completed as rapidly as possible under existing war conditions.

