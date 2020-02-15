Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1895: There is but one prisoner in the county jail and his term expires today.
The Chinese had their big day yesterday. On account of hard times the attendance of outside Chinamen was small compared with other years.
A grand ball will be given at Freeman Hall on Washington’s Birthday, February 22, 1895. The ball will be under the supervision of the managers of the Depot Hotel, which is, in itself, a guarantee that everything will be first class. Music by Mayer and Drobney. A cordial invitation is extended to all.
RUBY VALLEY NEWS: The report that Col. Moore was taking it easy proved false. He is feeding over one hundred and fifty head of cattle and doing considerable ranch work besides. The old gentleman is over seventy, but he has lost none of his old-time energy and activities as yet.
100 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1920: The board of county commissioners have granted the request of the local members of the American Legion and have turned over the old high school building to them for a meeting place and club room. The boys expect to fit up the building, as soon as vacated by the school authorities, as a club room where the members can meet at any time. We understand that the building will be open for all public gatherings when the date will not interfere with the meeting of the Legion. Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Bellinger of Lee are registered at the Mayer. Mr. Bellinger is showing some samples of soap manufactured from the products of the soap mine located on his ranch on Smith creek, and says that the product will soon be placed on the market.
February 13, 1920: At a special session of the board of education held here Wednesday, Miss Bertha Kenemeyer was unanimously elected principal of the Elko high school to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of George C. Jensen. Miss Kenemyer needs no introduction to the readers of this paper. She has been a resident of Elko for thirteen years, teaching in the high school for eight years. In 1915, she was appointed deputy superintendent for this district, holding the position until last fall, when she was superseded by Mr. Neeley. She received a call from the Metropolis district as principal of the schools there, and accepted, and is there at the present time.
75 YEARS AGO
February 12, 1945: The Stockmen’s hotel barber shop was opened to the public today, with Wiley Combs, well known Elko Barber in charge. J.B. Atcheson, former Elko barber will also have charge of one of the chairs. The shop is equipped with three chairs. The shop gives an idea of how other sections of the building will look as maroon tiling is being used throughout. It is extremely rich looking and should be especially effective in the gaming room, which will be finished with a horseshoe bar. R.C. Ellis, one of the owners of the hotel, said today that improvements will be completed as rapidly as possible under existing war conditions.
February 14, 1945: Five Elko brothers are in the service of their country, two in the Navy and three in the Army. They are the sons of Mrs. Margaret Glennon. Thomas Glennon, who has been 38 months in the service, is on the cruiser U.S.S. Denver somewhere in the Pacific. Robert P. Glennon has spent 22 months with the transportation Corps in Alaska. John J. Glennon is with the Armed Guards on a Liberty Ship somewhere in the South Pacific. Larry E. Glennon, having been two years in the service, is now overseas, and Barney A. Glennon has been home on furlough this last week, after completing basic training at Camp Roberts. He is now on his way to Fort Ord to await further orders.
February 15, 1945: A beautiful wooden shield plaque, lettered in gold, has been presented to the members of the Elko Fire Department personnel by Councilman R.C Barnes, supervisor for the department. It was particularly designed for the members of the organization in the department during the year 1944 and presented upon the 27th anniversary of the department, at its February meeting. Con Sullivan, chief of the department, has been as member of the organization since its inception. Other department officers are A.D. McCulloch, assistant chief; J.J. Gregory, captain; Zeb Williams, salvage foreman; Dan Getz, chief engineer; Dick Franks, engineer and Selmer Waage, assistant engineer. The horsemen are Harold Fernald, William Bellinger, Joe Capriola, Frank Dudley, Roy Leach and Nick Stenovich.
50 YEARS AGO
February 10, 1970: Bob Draper, owner of Parkside Service in Elko, last night was named by Elko Jaycees as “Boss of the Year.” Draper, who has been a resident of Elko since 1951 and active in numerous civic endeavors, was sponsored by Jerry Jardine, an employee of Parkside. The “Boss of the Year” award was presented to Draper during the annual Bosses’ Night at the Toppers Steak House.
February 11, 1970: Oddly scintillating metal birds seeming to have paused for a final gawk at the human race which are sculptured by Susan Glaser are among the featured works displayed at the art show located at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Susan, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Glaser, is an advanced art student at Elko High School.
February 13, 1970: The arrow tips of Cupid will be decked with data processing cards as the preparations for the Computer Dance – to be held Valentine’s Day – are fed into the gaping mouth of Cupid’s arch foe. Questionnaires were filled out several weeks ago by the curious and the anxious. Fed into a computer and processed, each participant will be matched with at least 4 ideal, completely compatible, totally suitable dates. The matter of personal choice will, of course, be left to the discretion of each date. Sponsored by the Varsity Cheerleaders of Elko High School – Maribeth Mitchell, Susan Glaser, Debbie Black, and Julie Smith – the dance will be held in the Junior High Gym.
25 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1995: Fans for Elko High School’s girls’ basketball team have been looking forward to this weekend’s home games with McQueen and Reed for a long time. Elko, trying to take over first place in the division, plays its first home contest in three weeks. Defending state champ Elko has stayed in contention by winning on the road. Tomorrow’s game presents Elko with a chance to move into first and also avenge its only conference loss in two seasons.
February 11, 1995: Graci Ann Barrows, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barrows of Elko and Robert Michael Salyer, son of Mrs. And Mrs. Robert E. Salyer of Las Vegas, are planning a July wedding at the First Presbyterian Church in Elko.
February 14, 1995: Elko High School wrestlers German Rodriguez, Paul Jones and Jim Milligan won individual titles at the Nevada AAA northern zone tournament in Reno. Rodriguez won at 160 pounds, Jones at 112 and Milligan at 142, helping Elko take the zone runner-up trophy.
Ice fishing’s premier event in northern Nevada, the annual two-day Wildhorse Fishing Derby, is this weekend. And, after a long winter, the timing is right, believes Betty Corbari, co-owner of the Wildhorse Ranch and Resort. This year’s event, unlike past years, will not include snowmobiling as an official activity. Shortage of space in the restaurant prompted the change. Nonetheless, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, sledding and ice skating and most anything else winterish that people might want to do are all welcome.