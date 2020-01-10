Rewrite: News from past issues

Under the proper heading in this issue of the Free Press will be found the professional card of Dr. C.J. Hood, late of Spokane, Washington, who has succeeded to the practice of Dr. Joseph Henderson. Dr. Hood has also purchased the office and residence of Dr. Henderson, and intends to make Elko his home. He comes highly recommended, and the Free Press extends him a hearty welcome.

January 5, 1920: According to a telephone message received here early this morning the Lamoille school house was entirely consumed by fire early this morning. The cause of the fire is unknown, as the building is heated by stoves, and no fire has been in the building since before the Christmas holidays. When the fire was first discovered the building was all ablaze and those hurrying to the scene could do nothing but stand by and see the building and its contents go up in smoke. This was one of the best rural school buildings in the county, and was erected several years ago at the cost of $10,000. It was a wooden structure, two stories, the interior being a modern school room in every way.