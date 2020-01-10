Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1895: Married – At the Depot Hotel, Elko, Nevada, December 29th, 1894, by Rev. W.H.I. Houghton, Mr. Albert Hankins to Miss Julia Flynn, both of Ruby Valley. Mr. Hankins is a sober, steady-going young fellow and one of Ruby Valley’s brightest young men. The bride is a handsome, intelligent young lady and will undoubtedly make a true wife and life-long companion. May the best of luck attend them always.
Under the proper heading in this issue of the Free Press will be found the professional card of Dr. C.J. Hood, late of Spokane, Washington, who has succeeded to the practice of Dr. Joseph Henderson. Dr. Hood has also purchased the office and residence of Dr. Henderson, and intends to make Elko his home. He comes highly recommended, and the Free Press extends him a hearty welcome.
100 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1920: According to a telephone message received here early this morning the Lamoille school house was entirely consumed by fire early this morning. The cause of the fire is unknown, as the building is heated by stoves, and no fire has been in the building since before the Christmas holidays. When the fire was first discovered the building was all ablaze and those hurrying to the scene could do nothing but stand by and see the building and its contents go up in smoke. This was one of the best rural school buildings in the county, and was erected several years ago at the cost of $10,000. It was a wooden structure, two stories, the interior being a modern school room in every way.
RUBY VALLEY: A Christmas entertainment and dinner was given at the home of A.B. Myers. Those present were Mr. & Mrs. E.E. Lutts, George Smith, and family, Mr. & Mrs. Henry Krenka, Ed Goodwin and family, Frank Sarvioche, and family, Alma Jenson and Walter VanEaton. All expressed themselves as having had a most delightful time the host of good things supplied far out lasting the day.
January 7, 1920: The Dupont Drug Company have long been crowded for room, their business increasing to such an extent during the past two years as to demand twice the room they now have in their present quarters. To relieve this they have leased the old Gaiety theatre, which abuts on the rear of the store and will operate the two buildings.
E.V. Black was down from Deeth yesterday closing up a deal whereby he takes over the control of the Deeth Mercantile company, buying out his partner, W.H. Smiley, who lately bought the Smiley home ranch.
January 9, 1920: After almost three weeks of the most enjoyable vacation possible the high school work has commenced again in full swing. Everyone being tickled to death to be back — Oh, yes. All the old students are helping to decorate the halls again, along with a few new ones. The new ones are Herbert Sewell, Owyhee; Fred Voight, Lamoille; Marguerite McDermott, Lamoille; Gerald Clayton, South Fork; Isabelle Griswold, Starr.
75 YEARS AGO
January 9, 1945: Nine veterans of World War II were initiated into the American Legion at a well attended meeting in Elko last night. The meeting was presided over by D.E. “Smokey” Pierce, commander and the following were initiated: L.M. Ishmael, Roger Amberger, Dominic Foretich, L.W. Montgomery, Vicent Modarelli, Castor Maiz, Frank Unamuno, Sydney Wenner and George Belcher.
January 10, 1945: Who stole the pig? Even though meat is under points and according to some people extremely scarce, the officers cannot countenance the theft of a pig. As a result they are looking for the person who stole a pig from the W.P. stockyards recently. The pig was owned by Arthur Drown of Lee. The animal was killed and dressed at the yard before it was taken away.
January 11, 1945: Members of the Elko chamber of commerce feel that the streets of Elko are a “disgrace” and that some action should be taken by the city council to correct the situation. M.E. Lundberg brought the matter to the attention of the club members, saying he was not doing it with the idea of criticizing the city council, but feeling that the council would be more anxious to act if a public expression was made upon the subject. He said he had returned from the western part of the state recently and the contrast between Elko streets and those of others cities in Nevada was extremely noticeable.
Mrs. Frank Oldham received word from her husband Private First Class Oldham saying that he had arrived in the Philippine Islands the first part of January. He is the son of Mr. & Mrs. E.E. Oldham of Elko.
50 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1970: The Elko Daily Free Press today marks its 87th birthday. The newspaper started publication in Elko as a weekly on January 5, 1883, and has been published here continuously since that date. The publication was founded as the Lander Free Press by Charles H. Sproule on July 1, 1881; and early in January of 1883 Sproule packed up his presses, type and other necessary items for the moved to Elko.
Mr.& Mrs. Joseph Mendive of Elko are parents of a girl born at the hospital Jan. 4.
January 6, 1970: Brrr — the mercury dipped to 16 below early this morning to equal the coldest temperature on record for Jan. 6, matching the mark set in 1942.
January 7, 1970: All Carlin High School students are back in school this afternoon following a meeting held this morning to decide whether girls could attend school in trousers. They may. Providing the temperature is 15 degrees or colder and the trousers are of a type not to distract from studies.
January 8, 1970: Christopher Jon Leyva, son of Mr. & Mrs. Richard Leyva of Elko, is the Elko County Baby of the Year for 1970. Young Mr. Leyva made his appearance on the scene at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, at Elko General Hospital. By being the county’s first arrival in the New Year, Christopher won a “jackpot” of prizes for himself and his parents courtesy of Elko merchants, who annually sponsor the “Baby of the Year” contest.
January 10, 1970: Mrs. Gertrude Peters of Jiggs yesterday retired from a position as the fourth–ranked postmaster in Nevada in terms of length of service. Mrs. Peters, who observed her 65th birthday last month, served continuously as the postmaster at Jiggs since Oct. 24, 1936, until she officially turned the duties of the office over to Mrs. Reba Thome yesterday.
25 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1995: “The kids were exceptional,” said Elko High School Band of Indians Director Walt Lovell of the band’s performance in Monday’s 106th Tournament of Roses Parade. The five buses carrying 148 happy but exhausted band members and 20 chaperones, returned to Elko Tuesday evening. Others traveled by car. Lovell said a total of 180 band members, parents, teachers and others made the trip to Pasadena.
Matthew A. Nisbet, son of William and Ann Nisbet, a U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant, recently graduated from basic school at the Marine Corps Combat Development Command. The school provides newly commissioned officers for assignment to the Fleet Marine Force. Nisbet is a 1988 graduate of Elko High School, and a 1993 graduate of the University of Colorado.
January 10, 1995: Red Lion Inn and Casino’s Casino Express Airline is bringing back its $49 weekend round-trip flights to Seattle, starting this Friday. “We’re back by popular demand,” said Linda Poulsen, Casino Express reservations office manager. The $49 far applies to people flying from Elko Friday evenings to Seattle, where Casino Express picks up gamblers, Paulsen said. The local people are then flown back to Elko Sunday nights after the gamblers are returned to Seattle.