Rewrite: News from past issues

Dan Olin, one of our carrier boys is making a record as successful trapper, and has caught six big beaver in the past month. Dan visits his traps after school hours and on Saturdays, and as beaver hides are worth from $30 to $50 Dan will have a nice little bank account. The beaver were caught just on the edge of town.

March 10, 1920: The roads between Elko and Tuscarora are in bad condition and the stage is delayed until after midnight in reaching the northern station. The road to the top of the summit is in good condition, but on the northern slopes the bottom has dropped out, especially across the flat to the dinner station. The frost is coming out and the water from the snowbanks have made the roads almost impossible.

75 YEARS AGO

March 8 1945: Minimum wages for women have been boosted to $24 per week in a bill which the senate has passed today and sent to the governor. There are many long amendments, including probation period during which $18 will be paid.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}