Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1895: RUBY VALLEY: Once again the shadow and gloom of Death settled upon our little community. A pure and Christ-like soul has been taken from our midst. One of God’s noblest servants has crossed the dark and swiftly-flowing river to a bright and beautiful home beyond. Surrounded by all that loving hands could give; with everything that could make her last moments on earth full of peace and comfort, Mrs. William Myers passed away at her residence in this valley at half-past four o’clock this morning.
A mail route has been established between Elko and Stotiel, by way of North Fork, twice a week. Postmaster Sherwood has a notice posted calling for bids to carry the mail between the two points.
100 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1920: At the basketball tournament held in Reno last Friday and Saturday both of the Elko teams won all their games until the finals, but lost the deciding games, on which the championship of the state rested, Reno winning the boys cup and Winnemucca winning the girls cup. The boys lost the deciding game Saturday afternoon to Reno by the score of 25 to 22. The girls lost to Winnemucca by the score of 18 to 11.
J. C. Lambert, county agent of Metropolis, who has been attending the poultry show at Lamoille, was in town yesterday and left this morning for his home in the eastern part of the county. He reports a good attendance at the Lamoille meeting and much enthusiasm.
Dan Olin, one of our carrier boys is making a record as successful trapper, and has caught six big beaver in the past month. Dan visits his traps after school hours and on Saturdays, and as beaver hides are worth from $30 to $50 Dan will have a nice little bank account. The beaver were caught just on the edge of town.
March 10, 1920: The roads between Elko and Tuscarora are in bad condition and the stage is delayed until after midnight in reaching the northern station. The road to the top of the summit is in good condition, but on the northern slopes the bottom has dropped out, especially across the flat to the dinner station. The frost is coming out and the water from the snowbanks have made the roads almost impossible.
75 YEARS AGO
March 8 1945: Minimum wages for women have been boosted to $24 per week in a bill which the senate has passed today and sent to the governor. There are many long amendments, including probation period during which $18 will be paid.
March 12, 1940: Elko has drawn Reno, favorite to in the state basketball championship, according to word received here by Coach Willard Weaver. The tournament will be played in Las Vegas. Elko will not have the services of Gene Anderson or Manfred Glock, star scorers of the locals, as they will be in the armed services at that time.
March 14, 1945: Mrs. Memo Bartorelli is visiting her husband in Farragut, Ida., where he is stationed with the U.S. Navy. She is employed at the Commercial Beauty Salon.
While Lester Mills, history instructor at the Elko high school, viewed the war optimistically today and feels “it is racing to a fast conclusion in Europe,” he declined to make a forecast as to when the struggle would end there. He did say, however, that the is a possibility that it could end within the next few weeks.
50 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1970: Winners of Elko County’s National Wildlife Week poster contest have been announced by Sylvan D. Peters, president of the Elko Sportsman’s Association. Winners of the senior division, grades 5-8 were: First place, Cindra Brodsho, Wells; Second place, Robert Peltier, Wells; Third place, Christy Wright, Carlin; Fourth place, Kevin Morley, Northside Elko. Winners in the junior division, grades 1-4; First place, Bonnie Duke, Northside Elko; Second place, David Fagoaga, Northside Elko; Third place, Pamela Ertel, Northside Elko, Fourth place, Laurie Nesbitt, Wells.
March 11, 1970: During December and January of this winter 27 potholes were blasted on Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge according to Lynne C. Howard, refuge manager. The potholes were blasted in the east sump of the refuge which is normally dry during the summer months. It is hoped that the potholes will retain water throughout the drier months and create additional waterfowl nesting habitat. The potholes will also provide water for other species of wildlife such as rabbits, deer, and sagegrouse.
March 14, 1970: Members of the Elko Police Department and the teaching profession in Elko will tangle tonight at the Elko Junior High gymnasium in a benefit basketball game, with all proceeds going to the Easter Seal Campaign. Lysle Drake and George Morley will be the officials. Both Rich Welsch, representing the police team and Rich Kendall of the teachers have predicted victory in the game.
25 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1995: Next year may bring more questions than answers with the loss of nine seniors, but for now Elko is and remains the undisputed champion of Nevada girls’ basketball. The Indians took hold of the title hardware last night after driving past rival Reed for their second consecutive Nevada AAA League crown. It marked the Indians’ first back-to-back titles since they won three in a row in 1984 while competing in the AA league.
Ms. Senor Elko County Edna Herrera of Spring Creek won the crown of Ms. Senior Nevada at the Sahara in Las Vegas. Herrera will now move on to compete in the Ms. Senior America Pagaent in Biloxi, Miss. Miss Herrera is the personnel coordinator at Vitality Center.
March 14, 1995: Elko County wrestling coaches made a clean sweep of the statewide “coach of the year” awards, which were recently announced. Elko’s Pat Milligan won the Nevada AAA League award, Spring Creek’s Scott Barrett was the AA league winner and Carlin’s Pat Tsunemori was honored in the A league.